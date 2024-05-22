RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 May 2024 15:15 |  By RnMTeam

Experience the magical weave of Anup Jalota live in concert at Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring melodies with the iconic Indian singer, musician, and actor, Anup Jalota, as he is set to grace the stage with a captivating live performance at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore on this Saturday, May 25, 2024. Prepare to be transported into a world of musical enchantment as Jalota showcases his mastery of the art form that has earned him acclamations as a true legend in the realm of Indian music.

Anup Jalota, known as the "Bhajan Samraat" (Emperor of Bhajans), is a renowned figure in the Indian music industry. Recipient of the Padma Shri award in 2012, Jalota began his musical journey at the age of 7 under the guidance of his father. Trained in classical music, he made his mark as a chorus singer on All India Radio.

With a repertoire of popular bhajans like "Aisi Lagi Lagan" and "Main Nahi Makhan Khayo," Jalota has captivated audiences worldwide. He has collaborated with esteemed musicians and produced hit albums across various genres. With his captivating vocals and charismatic presence, Jalota promises to captivate audiences and create a magical atmosphere that will linger in your memories long after the night ends. Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience the magic of live music with one of India's most celebrated artists.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the musical extravaganza with the Maestro – grab your tickets on BookMyShow and indulge in an emotional musical odyssey at Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Event Details:

Event: Anup Jalota Live in Concert

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Location: Fan Park, 2nd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Entry: Tickets available on BookmyShow

Tags
Anup Jalota music Bookmyshow
Related news
 | 22 May 2024

An evening of spellbinding symphony: Here's a preview of what's in store for attendees at The Aditya Birla 'Masters Of Music' concert

MUMBAI: Art is how we decorate spaces, and music is how we decorate time!

read more
 | 22 May 2024

#FearSong from ‘Devara Part 1’ takes the internet by storm as Man of Masses NTR Jr celebrates his birthday

MUMBAI: Marking the special occasion of Man of Masses NTR Jr’s birthday, there is a wave of celebration and enthusiasm among the actor’s fans across the nation. Celebrating his big day, the makers of ‘Devara: Part 1’ have the perfect return gift for his millions of fans.

read more
 | 22 May 2024

XG kick off their first world tour and release 5th single, 'WOKE UP' today! The sci-fi music video is also out now!

MUMBAI: Hip-hop / R&B inspired girl group, XG, held their first world tour, "XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL,'" at Osaka-Jo Hall on May 18th and 19th. Both dates were completely sold out.

read more
 | 22 May 2024

Kamakshi Khanna explores first date nerves and awkward encounters with latest single ‘I Blew It!’

MUMBAI: The multi-talented indie singer-songwriter, Kamakshi Khanna who has established herself as a versatile artist with her soulful voice and emotive songwriting is back with the release of her second single titled ‘I Blew It!’ from her upcoming sophomore EP that is set for release next month

read more
 | 21 May 2024

Early Bird deadline approaching for Clef Music Awards 2024

MUMBAI: With excitement building up for the Clef Music awards, Radioandmusic have announced their early bird deadline.

read more

RnM Biz

MY FM announces exclusive partnership with Coke Studio Season 15

MUMBAI: MY FM, known for its commitment to bring the best in music and entertainment to the listeread more

Dr Bikramjit Chaudhuri to join as the new Chief of Measurement Science & Analytics, BARC India

MUMBAI: Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has announced the appointment of Dr Bikrread more

The Mechanical Licensing Collective brings legal action for unpaid royalties against Spotify USA Inc.

MUMBAI: The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) announced today that it has filed a legal aread more

Crafting Global singing star performers from India G

MUMBAI: The world is a stage! Literally.read more

Anara Publishing Leading the Way in India's Music Scene

MUMBAI: Anara Publishing continues to make waves in the Indian music scene, building on their iniread more

top# 5 articles

1
XG kick off their first world tour and release 5th single, 'WOKE UP' today! The sci-fi music video is also out now!

MUMBAI: Hip-hop / R&B inspired girl group, XG, held their first world tour, "XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL,'" at Osaka-Jo Hall on May 18th...read more

2
The Magical Duo Tanishk Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal team up to create a romantic song ‘Agar Ho Tum’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor from ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’

MUMBAI: After receiving an astounding response for the first song ‘Dekhha Tenu,’ the makers are ready to enchant the audience once again by releasing...read more

3
UMG for Brands, The Music & Brands business of Universal Music Group felicitates partner brands amidst India’s largest Artist showcase in Delhi

MUMBAI: The Universal Music Group in India recently announced big growth moves including upping of its regional leadership during the visit of Adam...read more

4
Experience the magical weave of Anup Jalota live in concert at Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring melodies with the iconic Indian singer, musician, and actor, Anup Jalota, as...read more

5
Kamakshi Khanna explores first date nerves and awkward encounters with latest single ‘I Blew It!’

MUMBAI: The multi-talented indie singer-songwriter, Kamakshi Khanna who has established herself as a versatile artist with her soulful voice and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games