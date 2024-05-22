Experience the magical weave of Anup Jalota live in concert at Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring melodies with the iconic Indian singer, musician, and actor, Anup Jalota, as he is set to grace the stage with a captivating live performance at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore on this Saturday, May 25, 2024. Prepare to be transported into a world of musical enchantment as Jalota showcases his mastery of the art form that has earned him acclamations as a true legend in the realm of Indian music.

Anup Jalota, known as the "Bhajan Samraat" (Emperor of Bhajans), is a renowned figure in the Indian music industry. Recipient of the Padma Shri award in 2012, Jalota began his musical journey at the age of 7 under the guidance of his father. Trained in classical music, he made his mark as a chorus singer on All India Radio.

With a repertoire of popular bhajans like "Aisi Lagi Lagan" and "Main Nahi Makhan Khayo," Jalota has captivated audiences worldwide. He has collaborated with esteemed musicians and produced hit albums across various genres. With his captivating vocals and charismatic presence, Jalota promises to captivate audiences and create a magical atmosphere that will linger in your memories long after the night ends. Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience the magic of live music with one of India's most celebrated artists.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the musical extravaganza with the Maestro – grab your tickets on BookMyShow and indulge in an emotional musical odyssey at Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Event Details:

Event: Anup Jalota Live in Concert

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Location: Fan Park, 2nd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Entry: Tickets available on BookmyShow