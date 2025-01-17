RadioandMusic
News |  17 Jan 2025 15:42 |  By RnMTeam

Hema Malini, Anup Jalota, Anuradha Paudwal and Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji ‘Das Narayan’ with singer Vishal Agarwal unveil divine harmonies of Mahakumbh arti

MUMBAI: In a grand celebration of spirituality and devotion, the much-anticipated Mahakumbh Aarti, Ganga Swach Abhiyan Geet, and Prarthna Bhajan have been launched, featuring the soulful voices of the legendary Anup Jalota, revered Hema Malini and singer Vishal Agarwal.

These devotional tracks, enriched with profound lyrics by Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji ‘Das Narayan’ and divine compositions by Anup Jalota, promise to transport listeners to a realm of spiritual tranquillity and devotion.

Sung by: Anup Jalota, Hema Malini and Vishal Agarwal
Lyrics by: Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji ‘Das Narayan’
Music Composed by: Anup Jalota
Music Designed by: Vivek Prakash Ji

This spiritual collection captures the essence of devotion through melodious tunes and heartfelt prayers, creating an immersive experience that uplifts the soul and deepens the connection to the divine. Prayagraj, the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, stands as a beacon of spiritual awakening, drawing millions to the divine spectacle of the Kumbh Mela. This sacred event symbolizes the eternal quest for purification and enlightenment, offering a path to redemption and peace.

In the soulful opening duet of ‘Ganga Swach Abhiyan Geet’, Vishal Agrawal and the legendary Anup Jalota sing, "Ganga ji swach rakhengey, Pap hamare dhoti hai," echoing a profound prayer for the purity of the sacred Ganga and the cleansing of sins through devotion and reverence.

The audio and video launch event of Mahakumbh Aarti, Ganga Swach Abhiyan Geet , and Prarthna Bhajan was a celebration of devotion and musical artistry. The event brought together devotees and music enthusiasts, all eager to experience the spiritual magic of these divine compositions. These aartis and bhajans are more than just songs, they are a pathway to the divine, a spiritual offering meant to bring peace and enlightenment to all who listen.

Hema Malini, reflecting on her involvement, shared, “Being a part of these divine compositions has been an enriching spiritual experience. I hope that these hymns will resonate deeply with listeners, bringing them closer to the divine”

Anup Jalota, the renowned singer and composer, expressed his devotion to the project, stating, “With each note of these aartis and bhajans, we aim to take the listener on a spiritual journey to the sacred banks of the Ganga and the heart of the Mahakumbh. May these melodies offer peace and solace to all who listen”

Lyricist Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji ‘Das Narayan’ conveyed the depth of his devotion, saying, “Each line in these aartis and bhajans is a humble offering to the divine. I hope that these sacred words will inspire and touch the hearts of all who hear them”

Music Designer Vivek Prakash Ji remarked, “Crafting the music for these devotional tracks has been a profound experience. Our goal was to create a soundscape that not only soothes the soul but also elevates the spirit”

