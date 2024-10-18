Celebrating one year of King’s 'NEW LIFE' album

MUMBAI: King's NEW LIFE album was a game-changer, and tomorrow marks a major milestone - its one-year anniversary. Featuring fan favorites "Runaway" and "CROWN," this album has been streamed millions of times, praised by critics, and has taken King's career to new heights. Join us as we reflect on the album's success."
Key tracks include:
- “Runaway” (feat. Julia Michaels)
- “Tu Jaana Na Piya”
- “Good Trip”
- “Sarkaare”
- “Tum Sath Rehnaa”
- “We Are The Ones” (feat. Gucci Mane)
- “High Hukku” (feat. Nikita Gandhi)
- “No Loss”
- “CROWN”
- “Legends” (B Side)
