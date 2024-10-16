Dedhia Music Foundation celebrates the next generation of hindustani classical vocalists: Announces winners at the grand finale of Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024

MUMBAI: Dedhia Music Foundation (DMF), a non-profit organization devoted to promoting and preserving Hindustani Classical Music, proudly announced the winners of Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024, a prestigious talent hunt for emerging Hindustani classical vocalists, at a grand finale held at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Worli, Mumbai.

Bhakti Pawar, a 22-year-old vocalist from Pune, captivated the audience with her soulful renditions and was crowned one of the winners in the age group 15 to 22. Joining her in the accolades from the age group 23 to 30, was 29-year-old Yogita Raikar from Kudal, Maharashtra, whose mastery over classical nuances left an indelible mark on the judges.

The finale brought together 10 exceptionally talented finalists, divided into two age groups — Group 1 (ages 15-22) and Group 2 (ages 23-30) -- after an exhilarating three-month journey of numerous auditions across India. These finalists were selected as the top five vocalists from their respective groups through a rigorous selection process, representing various states and cities from across India. Each finalist showcased their remarkable talent during the grand finale, performing in front of an esteemed panel of judges. Their performances embodied the spirit and richness of Hindustani classical music, a testament to the diversity and skill of the participants.

The prestigious panel of judges comprised of musical stalwarts Kaushiki Chakraborty, Rahul Deshpande, and Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar, who played a crucial role in identifying the remarkable talent among the ten finalists who showcased their extraordinary skills on stage. Their expertise and passion for Hindustani classical music guided the selection process and elevated the entire competition.

Kaushiki Chakraborty, renowned artist in India shared her thoughts on the finalists, “The talent displayed by these young vocalists has reignited hope for the future of India's musical heritage. Their dedication and passion for Hindustani classical music are a testament to the enduring power of our traditional art forms. It's truly heartening to see how they are keeping the spirit of Indian music alive, and I am confident they will play a vital role in shaping its future."

Rahul Deshpande another renowned musician echoed his sentiments, stating, “The talent displayed during the grand finale reaffirmed my belief that the future of Hindustani classical music is bright. It was a privilege to judge such gifted performers, and I look forward to seeing their growth in the coming years.”

Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar also remarked, “The depth of talent we witnessed this year is a testament to the richness of our musical traditions. I am hopeful that these winners will inspire many others to pursue Hindustani classical music.”

In a heartfelt moment during the event, the winners were announced:

. Bhakti Pawar from Group 1 and Yogita Raikar from Group 2 was crowned as the Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024 and awarded a cash prize of Rs.1,50,000 along with an additional Rs.1,50,000 for mentorship.

. The 1st Runner-Up, Anjali Gaikwad from Group 1 and Hiranmayee S from Group 2, received Rs.1,00,000 plus Rs.1,00,000 for mentorship.

. The 2nd Runner-Up, Nandini Gaikwad from Group 1 and Jayashree Patil from Group 2 was awarded Rs.50,000 plus Rs.50,000 for mentorship.

Aatish Dedhia, CEO of Zycus and founder of DMF says, “The Yuva Sur Sartaj finale was more than a competition—it was a celebration of India’s musical heritage. Our goal is to find and nurture the next generation of leaders in classical music, and witnessing the immense talent and passion these young vocalists brought to the stage fills us with great hope for the future of Hindustani classical music.”

Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024 aimed to recognize and reward talent, as well as provide a platform for emerging vocalists to gain exposure and mentorship from industry leaders. The competition attracted young vocalists from various states and cities in India, who competed passionately for the title, showcasing the depth and diversity of Hindustani classical music.

For those unable to attend in person, the event was streamed live on Dedhia Music Foundation’s social media platforms, ensuring a wider audience experienced the grandeur of the evening.