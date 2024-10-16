RadioandMusic
News |  16 Oct 2024 16:34 |  By RnMTeam

Ahsaas Channa to feature in a music video called 'O Beliya' alongside Darshan Rawal

MUMBAI: Actress Ahsaas Channa is on a roll. Professionally she is on a spree to impress the audience. Recently, Ahsaas walked the ramp for the first time during the Lakme Fashion Week. Now, fans will see Ahsaas Channa in a music video alongside singer Darshan Rawal. The song is a romantic number called O Beliya.

O Beliya's announcement video was recently shared giving a glimpse of the song. According to the video, the song has quite a modern and peppy vibe. Both Ahsaas and Darshan are seen wearing floral outfits in the poster.

Talking about the music video, Ahsaas says, "O Beliya is a very sweet song, Darshan has done a fabulous job with it. I wanted to feature in a romantic song because I am a die-hard romantic at heart. So that made this song all the more special. I am very excited about it, and I hope the audience likes it."

Other than 'O Beliya', Ahsaas Channa has an interesting lineup in the OTT space. She is currently working on Half CA Season 2 and Mismatched Season 3. Fans are excited about these projects and are waiting for more exciting announcements from the actress.

