News |  15 Oct 2024 15:40 |  By RnMTeam

A new platform for emerging music talent, kicking off with Karan Kanchan's ntionwide tour

MUMBAI: SOCIAL, India’s favourite neighbourhood café, has announced the launch of its brand-new intellectual property (IP) - SOCIAL SELECTS. As a platform that will amplify the voices of emerging artists, SOCIAL SELECTS aims to turn today’s stars into tomorrow’s superstars, curating an eclectic roster of talent from indie, hip-hop, folk, Bollywood, and more genres. The first edition is set to shake up SOCIAL’s venues across India, with Karan Kanchan headlining this exciting launch.

SOCIAL SELECTS THE KARAN KANCHAN KITTY PARTY:

Karan Kanchan is set to bring a fresh twist to the first edition of SOCIAL SELECTS with his series, “SOCIAL SELECTS: THE KARAN KANCHAN KITTY PARTY.” He will reimagine the classic Kitty Party by blending nostalgia with modern energy, turning traditional gatherings into a vibrant and exciting social experience. With plans to introduce nostalgic props, interactive games, and his signature high-energy beats, Karan Kanchan will create an escape from the ordinary, offering a unique and thrilling way for people to socialize and enjoy music.

Karan Kanchan, one of India’s hottest DJ/Producers, is a true master of the dance floor. With over 8 years of experience, he expertly blends Bollywood, hip-hop, house, and techno, creating an infectious vibe at every venue. Hailing from Mumbai, Karan has set countless dance floors on fire, and now he's ready to deliver the coolest kitty party ever in the "Auntyverse."

SOCIAL SELECTS Karan Kanchan Tour Dates:

20th October: Mumbai, antiSOCIAL

15th November: Chandigarh, Sec 7 SOCIAL

17th November: Bangalore, Koramangala SOCIAL

24th November: Indore, Ring Road SOCIAL

29th November: Delhi, Saket SOCIAL

14th December: Dehradun, Dehradun SOCIAL

20th December: Kolkata, Park Street SOCIAL

Book your tickets now: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/business/social-selects-the-karan-kanchan-kitty-party

