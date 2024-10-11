Legendary Garage Rockers 'The Chesterfield Kings release new album via Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records

MUMBAI: Rochester, NY, garage rock legends The Chesterfield Kings, have released their new album 'We're Still All The Same.'

Fronted by Andy Babiuk (guitar historian/consultant and esteemed author of 'Beatles Gear: All the Fab Four's Instruments from Stage to Studio', 'Rolling Stones Gear' and other acclaimed books), The Chesterfield Kings' new 14-track album features the recent singles "Fly The Astral Plane", "Electrified" (co-written with Stevie Van Zandt), and "Meet You After Midnight" and the LP's title track.

'We're Still All The Same' was recorded at Fab Gear Studios in Rochester, NY and produced by the legendary Ed Stasium (The Ramones, Talking Heads, The Smithereens, Mick Jagger to name a few) and serves as the band's first LP in 15 years, after a lengthy hiatus.

Throughout the recording of the album, The Chesterfield Kingsused over 50 vintage guitars and a massive amount of vintage amps and keyboards (culled from Babiuk's vast collection), resulting in an electrifying blend of classic tones that resonate with a timeless rock 'n' roll spirit, while maintaining a modern edge.

Babiuk says, “When we set out writing the songs for the new album we stuck to our roots and what people know us for. Our producer Ed Stasium came to Rochester, and we recorded 20 new songs in August of 2023. We had a blast working with Ed pulling out a ton of vintage guitars, amps, keyboards and other odd instruments, coming up with interesting sounds that you really can only get out of vintage equipment. Ed took the tracks back to his studio in California and did an amazing job mixing the LP and also mixed the record in the new ATMOS format."

"The title of the LP comes from a track on the album 'We’re Still All The Same’. It's a song I wrote that’s a social statement about people and humanity in general," adds Babiuk. "People should stop fighting about religion, politics, race and everything else and realize that we may have different opinions or ideologies but in the big picture of things it really doesn’t matter. We actually have more things in common and in the end we’re really still all the same. If you think about how small the world is compared to the universe, we are all just a speck of dust. We should just be happy that we are all human, alive and we get to make it around a flaming sun once a year!”

Upcoming Show:

The Underground Garage presents The Chesterfield Kings Record Release Show at The Bowery Electric with special guests The Grip Weeds and The Jellybricks October 25!

Track Listing:

1 What's The Value Of Time

2 Your Strange Love

3 Fly The Astral Plane

4 The Madcap Marauder

5 If I Had To Leave

6 We're Still All The Same

7 So Down And Blue

8 Electrified

9 Meet You After Midnight

10 A King Of Hearts

11 Crazy Days and Wild Nights

12 It's Mind Manipulation

13 Whisky Dreams Bourbon Schemes

14 Running On Madness

In 2025, The Chesterfield Kings will embark on the first ever Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise, which will set sail from Miami, FL to Naussau, Bahamas, May 9-13.

The Chesterfield Kings are:

Andy Babiuk

Mike Boise

Jeff Okolowicz

Ted Okolowicz

John Cammarosano