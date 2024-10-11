RadioandMusic
News |  11 Oct 2024 18:19 |  By RnMTeam

British duo Everyone You Know (EYK) drop latest single 'Waiting'

MUMBAI: Today, British duo Everyone You Know (EYK) drop latest single ‘Waiting’ -  a vibrant track that blends nostalgic samples with expectant, contemporary energy. Known for their sharp storytelling and straightforward truths, the sibling duo’s new release sets the tone for a series of exciting announcements, including their 2025 UK tour. Listen to the new single [HERE].

The brand new single, befittingly titled ‘Waiting,’ taps into the sense of anticipation that defines the beauty of weekend nights out. The track’s upbeat tempo hosts the 90’s classic sample CeCe Peniston’s ‘Finally’ and flips the warmth of nostalgia into a heady dancing daydream.

Of the single, Rhys and Harvey note that they’re: “Really excited to have our next single off our debut album out this Friday. Having worked on this song alongside Tom Demac over the past 12 months, and to finally have such an iconic sample cleared, it means a lot to us and we hope our fans love it as much as we enjoyed making it. Can’t wait to play this one out live!”

Alongside the release, EYK are preparing to hit the road in early 2025. Their UK tour will bring their energetic live performances to some of the country’s most iconic venues, promising nights filled with their signature sound (full list of tour dates below). The tour comes after their highly anticipated album announcement, aptly entitled  ‘Ain’t Smiled in Ages’. The sophisticated record explores the highs and lows of weekend culture that EYK have navigated over the years. Blending gritty realism with intoxicating beats, the album boasts tracks like "Proper Stuff" and "Kiss The Sky". Of the album, Rhys (one half of EYK) notes that, “We all have our own ways of coping. The album is about people you might look at and judge but underneath they’re great people.”

Since their debut EP ‘Cheer Up Charlie’, EYK have become known for their unique fusion of genres, blending elements of hip-hop, dance, and punk. Their music, which has featured in FIFA 20 and wowed audiences at festivals like Reading & Leeds and Boomtown, resonates with a generation navigating the pressures and joys of modern life.

UK Tour Dates – February 2025

7th Feb – Birmingham @ O2

8th Feb – Manchester @ Academy 2

Sunday 9th Feb – Leeds @ The Wardrobe

Tuesday 11th Feb – Bristol @ Thekla

Wednesday 12th Feb – Brighton @ Concorde 2

Thursday 13th Feb – Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

Saturday 15th Feb – London @ Electric Ballroom

Follow EYK

Instagram

Album tracklist:

1. Proper Stuff

2. The Drive

3. Holy (Interlude)

4. Waiting

5. Adored

6. All My Friends Are Taking Drugs

7. Kiss The Sky

8. Think About His Mother

9. One Call

10. Fear

11. Hoodies & Hats

 

Tags
Everyone You Know music Songs
