Sushant Divgikar a.k.a Rani Ko-HE-nur shines with 'Bawla' for Warner Music India's 'Maati' season one

MUMBAI: Warner Music India launched its highly anticipated folk imprint ‘Maati’ that celebrates India's rich folklore. The project will feature eight tracks in eight languages, showcasing a stellar line-up of artists Kicking off Season One is the vibrant Sushant Divgikar, also known as Rani Ko-HE-nur, making their Rajasthani debut with the euphoric track 'Bawla'. Sushant collaborates with an exceptional line-up of talent, including New Zealand-based composer Mikey McCleary and the acclaimed Khan Brothers, known for their expertise in traditional and classical Indian music.

'Bawla' is a captivating fusion of modern beats and traditional Rajasthani folk, embodying the essence of a free-spirited soul who embraces life with joyful abandon. Curated by music maestros Achint Thakkar and Parth Pandya, Maati is an exploration of India's vast and diverse musical landscape, with ‘Bawla’ standing as a beautiful testament to Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage.

Sushant expressed their excitement about the project, "I am screaming !!! It was an absolute pleasure coming together with Mikey to make this Banger of a track and then when I heard we have Parth and especially the Khan Brothers on board , my excitement was off the hook !!! I hope the world enjoys our artistry as much as we loved and enjoyed coming together to make this happen ! What a NamaSLAY indeed !”

Discover the magic of 'Bawla' and immerse yourself in the soulful sounds of Rajasthan.

Watch the song :