News |  08 Oct 2024 18:06 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready to groove! Amit Trivedi’s album "Azaad Collab" promises a fun-filled Musical Adventure!

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood playback singer and composer Amit Trivedi is thrilled to announce his latest, Azaad Collab. Known for his soulful voice and innovative music, Amit rarely engages on social media for announcements. However, he felt compelled to share this exciting news directly with his fans, audience and supporters. In a heartfelt message, Amit expressed his gratitude to those who have supported him throughout his musical journey. " I usually don't come on social media to announce anything, but this time I thought I should come here because there is something really special to share.

With a lot of Love and investing a lot of time, I have created an Album named “Azaad Collab”. I wanted to share this because I only know how to make music & this album is for those fans who have been with me through my entire journey. This Album is for the people who listen to my songs and Love my songs and it is also for those people who aren’t my fans, or who don’t resonate with my music !. Who knows, maybe this time many of you music lovers might resonate with my music, so please give it a shot. It is a very breezy, happy, & positive album. It's all about Love and Freedom & hence, it's called Azaad Collab and it's coming soon ! " Amit promises that Azaad Collab will be a breezy, happy, and positive album, designed to uplift spirits and spread joy. Azaad Collab promises to blend diverse musical styles and feature collaborations with a variety of talented artists, showcasing Amit's signature voice while exploring new dimensions of creativity and music.

The album is set to be a celebration of freedom and expression, inviting listeners from all walks of life and different genres to experience the magic of music and love. Stay tuned for more updates on Azaad Collab and its upcoming releases.

