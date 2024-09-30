RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Sep 2024 14:23 |  By RnMTeam

Rishabh Kant aka The Rish unveils new single ‘Zehreeli’: A Rollercoaster of Love and Emotions

MUMBAI: Rishabh Kant, popularly known as The Rish, is back with his latest single, ‘Zehreeli,’ a song that takes listeners on an emotional journey through the highs and lows of falling in love. The track captures the whirlwind of emotions that one experiences when they first meet someone special, beginning with the rush of infatuation and evolving into a deep, meaningful connection by the end of the story.

‘Zehreeli’ is heavily inspired by the early RnB sounds of iconic artists like Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, and Akon. It pays tribute to that legendary era by blending it with a fresh, modern twist tailored for the Indian audience. Talking more on the track, Rishabh Kant aka The Rish, says, "With 'Zehreeli,' I wanted to capture the essence of those early feelings of love—the excitement, the intensity, and the depth that comes as the relationship grows. Drawing from the classic RnB influences that I grew up listening to, this song is my tribute to that timeless sound while adding a bit of my own flavor to it. I hope the track resonates with everyone who's been on that emotional rollercoaster and brings a little joy to their lives."

Immerse in Zehreeli’s infectious rhythm and heartfelt lyrics, offering a musical escape that celebrates the thrill of love in all its forms. Whether you’re just starting to fall or deep in the journey, this track is the perfect soundtrack for every love story.

Tags
Rishabh Kant The Rish Zehreeli music
Related news
 | 30 Sep 2024

Urban Punjabi music’s rising star D Cali unveils catchy song for the wedding season

The India-born, California-based rising star D Cali has been making waves in the Urban Punjabi music scene, racking up millions of views for his peppy tracks. His latest release, "I Love You," is a catchy and energetic proposal perfect song for the upcoming wedding season.

read more
 | 30 Sep 2024

Pete Tong and Adam Ten conclude Camelphat's Pacha Summer with exclusive back-to back set

MUMBAI: As the Ibizan sun sets on CamelPhat's Pacha residency, the stars align one last time for a one last headlining event. Following the riveting successes of their solo sets earlier this year, Pete Tong and Adam Ten are returning to Pacha for a curtain call performance.

read more
 | 30 Sep 2024

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Audiobooks and fims to reflect on Gandhi's teachings and legacy

MUMBAI: “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” Mahatma Gandhi’s words remind us that bringing about a change doesn’t always require coercing—it begins with courage, conviction, and peaceful actions!

read more
 | 30 Sep 2024

International Artist Mehta's latest single ‘Do it Right’, makes waves for Hindi R&B

MUMBAI: Independent artists play a crucial role in the music industry, pushing creative boundaries and offering fresh perspectives. Their contributions highlight the innovative spirit and diverse soundscapes that are defining contemporary music.

read more
 | 26 Sep 2024

House of Tuneman Delivers an Eclectic Afro-Indian Sound with Latest EP Rover

MUMBAI: In a world where electronic music is evolving at a breakneck pace, Delhi-based producer and DJ Karan Dhingra, better known as House of Tuneman, has carved out a unique niche.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

Swastik appoints Jitendra Joshi as Head of Digital Monetisation and Brand Partnerships and Smita Roy as Head – Digital Operations

MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Audiobooks and fims to reflect on Gandhi's teachings and legacy

MUMBAI: “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” Mahatma Gandhi’s words remind us that bringing about a change doesn’t always require coercing—it...read more

2
Urban Punjabi music’s rising star D Cali unveils catchy song for the wedding season

The India-born, California-based rising star D Cali has been making waves in the Urban Punjabi music scene, racking up millions of views for his...read more

3
How Online Radio Has Evolved Over the Years

MUMBAI: Whether on an exciting road trip or a less exciting commute to the office, the radio has kept us company for decades. With a turn of the...read more

4
International Artist Mehta's latest single ‘Do it Right’, makes waves for Hindi R&B

MUMBAI: Independent artists play a crucial role in the music industry, pushing creative boundaries and offering fresh perspectives. Their...read more

5
Rishabh Kant aka The Rish unveils new single ‘Zehreeli’: A Rollercoaster of Love and Emotions

MUMBAI: Rishabh Kant, popularly known as The Rish, is back with his latest single, ‘Zehreeli,’ a song that takes listeners on an emotional journey...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games