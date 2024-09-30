Rishabh Kant aka The Rish unveils new single ‘Zehreeli’: A Rollercoaster of Love and Emotions

MUMBAI: Rishabh Kant, popularly known as The Rish, is back with his latest single, ‘Zehreeli,’ a song that takes listeners on an emotional journey through the highs and lows of falling in love. The track captures the whirlwind of emotions that one experiences when they first meet someone special, beginning with the rush of infatuation and evolving into a deep, meaningful connection by the end of the story.
‘Zehreeli’ is heavily inspired by the early RnB sounds of iconic artists like Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, and Akon. It pays tribute to that legendary era by blending it with a fresh, modern twist tailored for the Indian audience. Talking more on the track, Rishabh Kant aka The Rish, says, "With 'Zehreeli,' I wanted to capture the essence of those early feelings of love—the excitement, the intensity, and the depth that comes as the relationship grows. Drawing from the classic RnB influences that I grew up listening to, this song is my tribute to that timeless sound while adding a bit of my own flavor to it. I hope the track resonates with everyone who's been on that emotional rollercoaster and brings a little joy to their lives."
Immerse in Zehreeli’s infectious rhythm and heartfelt lyrics, offering a musical escape that celebrates the thrill of love in all its forms. Whether you’re just starting to fall or deep in the journey, this track is the perfect soundtrack for every love story.
MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more
MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more
MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more
MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more
MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jiread more
MUMBAI: “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” Mahatma Gandhi’s words remind us that bringing about a change doesn’t always require coercing—it...read more
The India-born, California-based rising star D Cali has been making waves in the Urban Punjabi music scene, racking up millions of views for his...read more
MUMBAI: Whether on an exciting road trip or a less exciting commute to the office, the radio has kept us company for decades. With a turn of the...read more
MUMBAI: Independent artists play a crucial role in the music industry, pushing creative boundaries and offering fresh perspectives. Their...read more
MUMBAI: Rishabh Kant, popularly known as The Rish, is back with his latest single, ‘Zehreeli,’ a song that takes listeners on an emotional journey...read more