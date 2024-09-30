Rishabh Kant aka The Rish unveils new single ‘Zehreeli’: A Rollercoaster of Love and Emotions

MUMBAI: Rishabh Kant, popularly known as The Rish, is back with his latest single, ‘Zehreeli,’ a song that takes listeners on an emotional journey through the highs and lows of falling in love. The track captures the whirlwind of emotions that one experiences when they first meet someone special, beginning with the rush of infatuation and evolving into a deep, meaningful connection by the end of the story.

‘Zehreeli’ is heavily inspired by the early RnB sounds of iconic artists like Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, and Akon. It pays tribute to that legendary era by blending it with a fresh, modern twist tailored for the Indian audience. Talking more on the track, Rishabh Kant aka The Rish, says, "With 'Zehreeli,' I wanted to capture the essence of those early feelings of love—the excitement, the intensity, and the depth that comes as the relationship grows. Drawing from the classic RnB influences that I grew up listening to, this song is my tribute to that timeless sound while adding a bit of my own flavor to it. I hope the track resonates with everyone who's been on that emotional rollercoaster and brings a little joy to their lives."

Immerse in Zehreeli’s infectious rhythm and heartfelt lyrics, offering a musical escape that celebrates the thrill of love in all its forms. Whether you’re just starting to fall or deep in the journey, this track is the perfect soundtrack for every love story.