Pete Tong and Adam Ten conclude Camelphat's Pacha Summer with exclusive back-to back set

MUMBAI: As the Ibizan sun sets on CamelPhat's Pacha residency, the stars align one last time for a one last headlining event. Following the riveting successes of their solo sets earlier this year, Pete Tong and Adam Ten are returning to Pacha for a curtain call performance. Joined by none other than CamelPhat, who have doused the White Isle with their melodic prowess this summer, the evening promises nothing but the best of dance music today. Don't miss your chance to experience CamelPhat's final act. Secure your spot on the dancefloor today and be part of their last dance.

With Adam Ten fresh off the success of his groovy house hit '3 Days Later' alongside Rhye, and Pete Tong, whose name resonates through the halls of dance music royalty, the evening's back-to-back performance promises to be one for the ages. Coming together with CamelPhat, who have set the agenda for rosy beats on the island in recent months, the evening promises the quintessential summer experience at Ibiza's most legendary nightclub. Join us in a toast to an incredible summer and see you on the dancefloor.

Pacha Ibiza Is having a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun, and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world's most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza also hosted a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can't Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party has been reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia, and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests, including Grace Jones, Boy George, and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power took centre stage every Saturday night throughout the 21-week season.

Pacha Ibiza has officially announced an epic line-up of closing parties for the 2024 season. The ten night celebration will see global communities of music lovers join some of the biggest names in electronic music as they take over the decks at Pacha Ibiza. The closing festivities kick off on September 30 with Diplo headlining his final party of the season, supported by Francis Mercier and Caiiro, followed by CamelPhat on October 1 alongside Pete Tong, Adam Ten, and Olympe. On October 2, the Saga Closing Party features Bedouin with Whomadewho and Kadebostany, while October 3 brings Pure Pacha with Robin Schulz, Martin Solveig, KC Lights, and Nancie. The Flower Power party on October 5 showcases Bora Uzer and Kings of House NYC with Louie Vega and David Morales, and Solomun will close his +1 residency with Gerd Janson on October 6. The Music On closing party spans October 10 and 11 with Marco Carola, ANOTR, and Joey Daniel, followed by an all-night-long set from Roger Sanchez on October 12. The season’s grand finale is on October 13 with Peggy Gou headlining The Grand Closing party, wrapping up an unforgettable summer at Pacha Ibiza.

