Sean Jones drops new single 'If It Isn't Luv' featuring John Orpheus inspired by 90s R&B

MUMBAI: “I can't live with or without you”—a sentiment as complex as it is relatable. Canadian singer and composer Sean Jones delves into that emotional tornado with his latest single, called “IF IT ISN’T LUV” featuring John Orpheus, out now.

Throughout the song, the artist navigates the push and pull of love, all set to a beat dominated by the smooth grooves of 90’s R&B. Sean adds: “‘If It Isn't Luv’ is more than just a track; it's a heartfelt nod to New Edition’s iconic hit “If It Isn't Love,” a song that defined a generation.” Certainly, the Jackson-5 inspired band were at the forefront of 80’s and 90’s teen pop across North America.

The track evokes the soulful vibes of an incredible musical era, creating a sound that’s both nostalgic and timeless. It explores the challenges of romantic relationships, reflecting the doubts that question the stability of a bond:

“Are we really in love?

Or just stuck in a maze.

I guess some lessons are blessing,

And some lessons keep us stressing,

Maybe this thing is a blessing,

Or will it break our hearts”

Sean Jones may be a rising solo artist, but his experience in the scene extends far longer than one might expect. He shares: “I first made waves in the music industry as a member of “In Essence”. With hits like "Friend Of Mine," "IE IE," and "You Will Never Find," the group captured the hearts of R&B fans across the globe, earning a Juno Award in 2004.”

He also gives a glimpse into his experience from performing in a band to stepping into the spotlight as a solo act: “My journey from boy band sensation to a solo artist has been nothing short of extraordinary.” Indeed, Sean has released two albums since he decided to go by himself: “The Boarding Sessions” in 2019 and “Weekend Lover” in 2021.

The artist continues to evolve as time passes by, bringing his love for classic soul and R&B to new heights. Some of his top milestones include his summer residency called “Soul In The City” at Toronto’s historic “Casa Loma” from 2015 to 2023, which became an unmissable experience, drawing over 1,000 fans every Monday night.

Furthermore, his impactful partnership with WestJet on The WestJet Boarding Sessions solidified his reputation as a dynamic and innovative artist. Sean also shares: “Reimagining Canadian classics and interviewing music legends like Burton Cummings and Sarah McLachlan, I brought a unique musical experience to passengers at 40,000 feet.”

More driven than ever and with a future brimming with promise, he is set to continue releasing new music. On September 12th, he will take the stage at the El Mocambo in Toronto for “Sean Jones' Soul Euphoria”, an unforgettable evening of soul, R&B, and old-school hits. Joined by special guests, and in support of youth charity TRUST 15, this performance promises to be a night to remember—Tickets are available now.

Guided by the inspiring energy of music and creativity, Sean reflects: “I’ve always felt that my gift was given to me to shine a bright light. I’m going to continue to do just that the best way I know how.”