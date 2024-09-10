RadioandMusic
Late Bappi Lahiri’s Ganpati tradition continues ,Govind Bansal, Rema Lahiri, and Rego B Welcome Ganpati Bappa at Lahiri House

MUMBAI: With the blessings of the legendary Shri Bappi Lahiri, the Lahiri family has proudly upheld the cherished tradition of welcoming Ganpati Bappa into their home every year. This beautiful legacy, started by the iconic music maestro, is a symbol of their deep-rooted devotion and love for the divine. The family is committed to continuing this sacred tradition for years to come, honoring Bappa and the everlasting blessings of Shri Bappi Lahiri.

The celebration at the Lahiri residence was nothing short of spectacular, with vibrant decorations, devotional music, and a palpable sense of devotion filling the air. Each guest, a luminary in their own right, added to the warmth and festive spirit of the occasion.

The festive atmosphere was elevated with the presence of several renowned celebrities, including Suniel Shetty, Sharbani Mukherjee, Jeetu Verma and many more, who came to seek Bappa’s blessings.

_”Welcoming Ganpati Bappa into our home fills us with immense joy and gratitude. His presence brings unity, positivity, and countless blessings for all of us” said Govind Bansal, Rema Lahiri, and Rego B.

Bappi Lahiri music Songs
