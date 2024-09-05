RadioandMusic
News |  05 Sep 2024 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

New Episodes of AP Podcast featuring Imtiaz Ali, Anup Soni, and more launching in September

MUMBAI: AP Podcast is all set to release their brand new episodes on Amazon Music and wherever podcasts are available, starting this September. The first episode will go live on 4th September, featuring none other than the illustrated filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The podcast, hosted by Aftab Puttoo, is a deep dive into various topics, covering everything from politics and philosophy, to mental health and Bollywood. Featuring a wide range of exciting guests, new episodes will drop on Mondays, one week early on Amazon Music, then wide wherever podcasts are available.

With a growing audience that spans 3 million across all podcast services, the AP Podcast aims to create a dynamic space where established figures from diverse fields get a chance to engage in meaningful conversations. The podcast has previously featured renowned guests such as  Vivek Agnihotri, Tisca Chopra, Sunny Hinduja, Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Adil Hussain, Maneka Gandhi, Dr. Anand Ranganathan, Shiv Shankar Menon and many more. The new episodes promise an enthralling line-up of exciting guests including filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Actor Anup Soni, Army Veteran and Influencer Col. Shivender Kanwar, Founder of Humans of Cinema Harshit Bansal, Gynaecologist and Author Dr. Aruna Kalra.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali discussed his upcoming projects in the brand new episode of the podcast. Sharing his vision for what he has in store next, he said, “I want to make films that really make a difference to me, matter to me, that invigorates me, I feel if that happens, I can bring the same experience to the audience.”

Host and Founder of AP Podcast Aftab Puttoo expressed his excitement about the show, “It has been an honour to partner with Amazon Music to share our vision that young people can drive meaningful change. Our tagline, 'We don't know everything,' reflects this belief, and platforms like Amazon Music India are essential in helping us reach a broader audience.”

Stream the podcast on Amazon Music one week early!

