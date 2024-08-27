GRAMMY-winning illuminati hotties releases new album 'Power'

MUMBAI: illuminati hotties, the project from musical mastermind and GRAMMY winning producer and engineer Sarah Tudzin, releases her latest album 'POWER', out now via Hopeless Records. Fans can stream the album, 'POWER', HERE.
Since releasing her critically acclaimed album 'Let Me Do One More' in 2020, Sarah Tudzin hasn't stopped. As an in-demand producer and engineer, she worked across records from boygenius, Weyes Blood, Speedy Ortiz, Cloud Nothings, and more, winning GRAMMYs and carving out a name one of the most exciting new talents on the scene.
'POWER' is not a grief record. It is not a love record, either. Instead, it is a real-life record, a reflection of all the things Tudzin has endured or enjoyed during the too-long span since illuminati hotties' wonderfully infectious last batch. Sadness, joy, and the busyness of modern existence are all bound into these 13 songs, characters and circumstances sometimes exaggerated not just for effect but to offer a modest buffer between Tudzin's world and those inside of her words.
'POWER' Tracklisting:
1. Can’t Be Still
2. I Would like, Still Love You
3. Throw (Life Raft)
4. Rot
5. Falling In Love With Somebody Better
6. The L
7. Sleeping In
8. Didn’t (feat. Cavetown)
9. You Are Not Who You Were
10. What’s The Fuzz
11. YSL
12. Power
13. Everything Changes
