RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Aug 2024 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

GRAMMY-winning illuminati hotties releases new album 'Power'

MUMBAI: illuminati hotties, the project from musical mastermind and GRAMMY winning producer and engineer Sarah Tudzin, releases her latest album 'POWER', out now via Hopeless Records. Fans can stream the album, 'POWER', HERE.

Since releasing her critically acclaimed album 'Let Me Do One More' in 2020, Sarah Tudzin hasn't stopped. As an in-demand producer and engineer, she worked across records from boygenius, Weyes Blood, Speedy Ortiz, Cloud Nothings, and more, winning GRAMMYs and carving out a name one of the most exciting new talents on the scene.

'POWER' is not a grief record. It is not a love record, either. Instead, it is a real-life record, a reflection of all the things Tudzin has endured or enjoyed during the too-long span since illuminati hotties' wonderfully infectious last batch. Sadness, joy, and the busyness of modern existence are all bound into these 13 songs, characters and circumstances sometimes exaggerated not just for effect but to offer a modest buffer between Tudzin's world and those inside of her words.
 
'POWER' Tracklisting:

1. Can’t Be Still
2. I Would like, Still Love You
3. Throw (Life Raft)
4. Rot
5. Falling In Love With Somebody Better
6. The L
7. Sleeping In
8. Didn’t (feat. Cavetown)
9. You Are Not Who You Were
10. What’s The Fuzz
11. YSL
12. Power
13. Everything Changes

 

Tags
illuminati hotties Power music Songs
Related news
 | 27 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Discontinues Wynk Music, Transfers Staff to Airtel Ecosystem, and Partners with Apple to Offer Exclusive Apple Music Deals

MUMBAI: Airtel has announced its decision to shut down Wynk Music and integrate its users into new offerings through a strategic partnership with Apple Inc.

read more
 | 27 Aug 2024

Zubeen Garg to make acting debut in 'Sikaar'

MUMBAI: Renowned Singer Zubeen Garg known for some iconic songs such as “Dil Tu Hi Bataa” from Krrish 3, “Ya Ali” from Gangster, “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom” from Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and many more will now be seen in the film “Sikaar” as the leading hero.

read more
 | 27 Aug 2024

Wexford blends Alternative, Punk, and post-hardcore on new album "Silent Key"

MUMBAI: Wexford, the Sandusky-based alternative band known for their powerful blend of punk and post-hardcore, is set to release their highly anticipated studio album, Silent Key, today.

read more
 | 26 Aug 2024

MTV Hustle Season 3 runner-up bassick drops dynamic new EP 'Dreams and Deeds'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed rapper and MTV Hustle Season 3 runner-up, Bassick, has officially released his highly anticipated EP, Dreams and Deeds, on August 5.

read more
 | 26 Aug 2024

Pop sensation Yatharth releases new single 'Sarfiraa'

MUMBAI: Indian pop sensation Yatharth has released his highly anticipated new single, "Sarfiraa," a track that promises to captivate listeners with its rich textures, vibrant melodies, and impeccable production.

read more

RnM Biz

Swastik Productions uneils India's first AI-generated devotional song video 'Achyutam Keshavam'

MUMBAI: Swastik Productions, renowned for its mythological and spiritual television productions hread more

OnePlus unveils OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio experience

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, read more

IPRS Celebrates 55 Years with 'Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World' - Connecting Indian Music with Global Opportunities

MUMBAI: On the occasion of its 55th Anniversary, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

MIB invites agencies to FM Radio Phase-III e-auction proposals

MUMBAI: On behalf of the President of India, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIBread more

Club FM champions accountability ‘Free Drums For Freedom’ campaign on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Club FM champions accountability, celebrating India's 78th Independence Day, in a bold anread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bharti Airtel Discontinues Wynk Music, Transfers Staff to Airtel Ecosystem, and Partners with Apple to Offer Exclusive Apple Music Deals

MUMBAI: Airtel has announced its decision to shut down Wynk Music and integrate its users into new offerings through a strategic partnership with...read more

2
Armand van Helden reigns supreme at Diplo's Pacha Ibiza residency

MUMBAI: The summer season reached its zenith last night at Pacha Ibiza when the one and only Armand van Helden made a special appearance at Diplo's...read more

3
GRAMMY-winning illuminati hotties releases new album 'Power'

MUMBAI: illuminati hotties, the project from musical mastermind and GRAMMY winning producer and engineer Sarah Tudzin, releases her latest album '...read more

4
Zubeen Garg to make acting debut in 'Sikaar'

MUMBAI: Renowned Singer Zubeen Garg known for some iconic songs such as “Dil Tu Hi Bataa” from Krrish 3, “Ya Ali” from Gangster, “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom...read more

5
Wexford blends Alternative, Punk, and post-hardcore on new album "Silent Key"

MUMBAI: Wexford, the Sandusky-based alternative band known for their powerful blend of punk and post-hardcore, is set to release their highly...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games