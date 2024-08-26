Breakout artist Dhruv's debut album private blizzard out now via little Worry/RCA Records

MUMBAI: Private Blizzard, the debut album from breakout vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dhruv, was released last Friday via Little Worry/RCA Records - get it HERE.

“When I was in high school and felt completely alone in my queerness, music held my hand and saw me through my private blizzard,” Dhruv says. “In this latest period of life, which has been turbulent in different ways, I have again found a sense of rootedness in making songs. No matter how far I stray, it’s what it has always come back to. I'm so grateful for what this album has done for me and so happy for it to be out in the world.”

Private Blizzard features Dhruv’s new single “One and Only” alongside previously released tracks “Grieving,” “Speed of Light,” “How?,” which Ones to Watch praised as “spellbinding,” and “Tragedy,” Dhruv’s first new music of 2024 which he performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for his late night T.V. debut in February.

Additionally, Dhruv will support Jordan Rakei on a European tour beginning in September—see full itinerary below. He recently played a show supporting Stray Kids at London’s BST Hyde Park following sold-out headline shows in Los Angeles and London in May and a performance at New York’s Head in the Clouds Festival.

Recorded in Nashville with Grammy-nominated producer JT Daly (Noah Kahan, Bully, Benson Boone), Private Blizzard reflects the full range of emotions Dhruv felt as he set out to make his debut album from a place of creative honesty. “I started in a place of numbness, and I didn’t really understand why I felt that way,” Dhruv shares. “The songs that I started out with were trying to help me unpack that feeling. The further along I got, I started feeling better—I just felt lighter.”

Allowing intuition to guide him more than in the past, Dhruv focused on developing his vocal range to give himself a larger canvas to express his changing emotions. From a sonic perspective, he and Daly worked together to arrive at a sound that incorporates classic live elements while retaining a modern feel. The result is an album that, above all else, feels true to Dhruv.

Born and raised in Singapore and of Indian descent, Dhruv’s fascination with music dates back to the age of five, hearing Bollywood soundtracks on the T.V. at his grandmother’s house. After years of writing songs privately, he put his studies at Yale on hold to make a go of music in earnest and began producing from his bedroom.

Dhruv burst into the spotlight after his 2019 single “double take” exploded globally, racking up hundreds of millions of streams worldwide. Soon after, he signed with Little Worry and RCA and, in 2022, he released his debut EP Rapunzel. He’s toured with Joji, sold out headline stops across the U.S. and the U.K. and a handful of dates in Asia in 2023, including two rare headline shows in India. NME praised Dhruv for creating “vital, anthemic” pop, while PAPER celebrated the power of his “intimate love songs” and CLASH hailed his “open and completely relatable” songwriting.

DHRUV LIVE

September 3—Porto, PT—MO.OU.CO (SOLD OUT)*

September 4—Madrid, ES—Lula*

September 5—Barcelona, ES—Razzmatazz 2*

September 7—Milan, IT—Magazzini Generali*

September 8—Munich, DE—Muffathalle*

September 10—Vienna, AT—Arena*

September 11—Berlin, DE—Huxley’s*

September 12—Hamburg, DE—Uebel & Gefährlich*

September 14—Stockholm, SE—Kagelbanan*

September 15—Oslo, NO—Rockefeller*

September 16—Copenhagen, DK—Vega*

September 18—Amsterdam, NL—Paradiso (SOLD OUT) *

September 19—Amsterdam, NL—Paradiso (SOLD OUT) *

September 20—Amsterdam, NL—Paradiso (SOLD OUT) *

September 22—Brussels, BE—Ancienne Belgique*

September 23—Cologne, DE—Stadthalle*

September 24—Paris, FR—Élysée-Montmartre*

September 26—Manchester, UK—Albert Hall*

September 27—Bristol, UK—Beacon*

October 1—London, UK—Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT) *

* supporting Jordan Rakei

1. Ode To Boredom

2. California Winter

3. How?

4. Any Day

5. Tragedy

6. Grieving

7. Speed of Light

8. Lonely City Waltz (interlude)

9. Daggers

10. The Morning

11. Illusions

12. One and Only