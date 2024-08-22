Embrace the divine this Janmashtami: Kavi Narayan Agrawal 'Das Narayan', Hema Malini, Nitin Mukesh, Anuradha Paudwal, Anup Jalota unveils two soul-stirring bhajans and sacred mantras

MUMBAI: In a celebration of divine devotion and spiritual resonance, Kavi Narayan Agrawal 'Das Narayan' unveils two captivating bhajans and two soul-stirring mantras on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This launch promises to be a musical offering that transcends the ordinary, touching the hearts of devotees and music lovers alike.

Watch Krishna Krishna Krishna here-

The first of these devotional offerings is the bhajan “Krishna Krishna Krishna,” an evocative piece that immerses listeners in the all-encompassing love for Lord Krishna. The bhajan is a harmonious blend of soulful lyrics by Kavi Narayan Agrawal 'Das Narayan' and the mellifluous voices of Hema Malini and Nitin Mukesh. The revered Anup Jalota lends his masterful touch to the music, creating a timeless composition that resonates with the deep devotion of Bhakti tradition.

Accompanying this is another mesmerizing bhajan, “Main Krishna Ke Gun Gaoon,” where Hema Malini's serene vocals breathe life into the poignant lyrics of Kavi Narayan Agrawal ‘Das Narayan.' The bhajan is beautifully composed by Vivek Prakash, whose musical craftsmanship brings a new dimension to this devotional piece, inviting the listener to sing the praises of Lord Krishna.

The spiritual journey continues with the mantra “Shree Radha Ballabh Banke Bihari Jai Jai Jai Ghanshyam Murari,” presented in the traditional form of Sankirtan. Hema Malini’s enchanting voice, combined with the divine lyrics by Kavi Narayan Agrawal 'Das Narayan' and the ethereal music of Vivek Prakash, creates a powerful atmosphere of devotion. This Sankirtan serves as a collective celebration of the divine presence, invoking the blessings of Radha and Krishna.

Finally, the mantra “Shree Krishna Sharanam Mamah,” a chanting meditation, is set to transport the listener into a state of deep spiritual reflection. Hema Malini’s recitation, accompanied by the revered Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj, offers a meditative experience that calms the mind and soul, guiding devotees to surrender themselves completely to the divine will of Lord Krishna.

Alongside this spiritual journey, another remarkable track will be released: the traditional mantra "Shri Krishna Govind," sung by the esteemed Kavi Narayan 'Das Narayan' and his daughter Akanksha. This addition, a beautiful blend of devotion and tradition, will be available on Z Music Co., NACLASSICAl, and Bhakti Sagar YouTube channel and TV. Engage with this profound devotional experience and let it enhance your Janmashtami celebrations.

Speaking about these releases, Hema Malini shared, _“Janmashtami is a time of deep reflection and celebration of Lord Krishna’s life and teachings. Through these bhajans and mantras, I hope to bring a sense of peace, devotion, and spiritual awakening to everyone who listens. It is my humble offering to the divine and to all those who seek solace in music”_

Reflecting on the occasion, Kavi Narayan Agrawal 'Das Narayan' says _”These devotional offerings are more than just songs , they are spiritual experiences that promise to enrich the Janmashtami celebrations of devotees around the world. Each piece has been crafted with immense love and devotion, ensuring that the divine essence of Lord Krishna is felt by all”_

Nitin Mukesh says _”Being part of 'Krishna Krishna Krishna' is a deeply fulfilling experience for me. Through this bhajan, I hope to convey the boundless love and devotion that Lord Krishna inspires in all of us. It is an honour to sing alongside Hema Malini ji in this spiritual tribute”_

Anup Jalota says _” Composing the music for 'Krishna Krishna Krishna' has been a deeply spiritual journey. This bhajan is a heartfelt tribute to Lord Krishna, meant to resonate with the soul of every devotee. I am honoured to collaborate with Hema Malini ji and Nitin Mukesh on this divine offering”_

_”Chanting 'Shree Krishna Sharanam Mamah' is a profound spiritual experience that connects us directly with the divine. It was a joy to collaborate with Hema Malini ji on this mantra, which I hope will bring peace and meditation to all who hear it. This chant is a humble offering to Lord Krishna, inviting devotees into a state of deep reflection and surrender”_ adds Pt. Jasraj

_”Creating the music for 'Main Krishna Ke Gun Gaoon' and 'Shree Radha Ballabh Banke Bihari' has been an incredibly rewarding experience. These compositions are an ode to the divine, blending traditional devotion with a contemporary touch. I’m grateful to work with Hema Malini ji, whose voice perfectly embodies the essence of these sacred songs”_ says Vivek Prakash