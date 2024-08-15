RadioandMusic
King unleashes 'Monopoly Moves' in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: Music sensation King ignited the city of Ahmedabad with his high-energy performance, as part of his Monopoly Moves Listening Party Tour. The show was held at the 07 Forum and was a blend of raw energy and infectious beats that left the audience in awe.

King's return to Ahmedabad was a nostalgic moment as the city has a history of sold-out shows for the artist, as demonstrated by his previous 'New Life' India tour. Having also performed the closing ceremony at the IPL Finals 2023 in Ahmedabad, the city held a special place for King. This trend continued with the electrifying Monopoly Moves Listening Party Tour. With a setlist of the dynamic tracks from his latest album, King made all his fans sing along to his beats.

'WARCRY', 'F*ck What They Say', 'MISFIT', and 'Pyaar Humara' songs from 'MM' were performed by the singer. The night culminated in a euphoric climax with the performance of his hit track, 'Maan Meri Jaan.' The 'Monopoly Moves Listening Party Tour' is set to continue its journey through India, with the next stop being Indore on the 17th of August 2024 at the Sienna Piazza, Phoenix Citadel.

