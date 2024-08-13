Create your theatrical masterpiece! The 20th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards await

MUMBAI: The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) is thrilled to announce the opening of the entry process for its milestone 20th edition. META 2025 is set to return to the iconic Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre in New Delhi, continuing its legacy as the most prestigious celebration of Indian theatre.

Over the past 20 years, META has showcased stellar performances from across India. These plays have spanned diverse genres and languages, embodying inclusivity and innovation in their stories and themes. Recognised across various categories, the plays are presented with awards at the coveted Awards Night. In this spirit of celebrating the transformative power of theatre, META invites you to craft your own theatrical masterpiece for a chance to be spotlighted on the stage of META 2025!

META has always championed a wide range of themes, from contemporary social issues to mythology and politics, providing a national platform for India's finest theatrical talent. As we approach this landmark year, we invite playwrights, performers, directors, and theatre-aficionados from across the country to create and submit their plays, and to be a part of this grand celebration.

Submission Details

. Eligibility: Plays produced and performed in India between 31st January 2019 and 15th January 2025 are eligible for submission.

. Categories: Entries can be submitted for various categories, including Best Play, Best Director, Best Actor (Male/Female), Best Supporting Actor (Male/Female), Best Original Script, Best Ensemble, Best Stage Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Innovative Sound/Music Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Choreography. A Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented.

. Submission Deadline: All entries must be received by 10th January 2025.

. How to Submit: Visit the META website [https://metawards.com/] for detailed guidelines and to submit your entry online.

Each year, META attracts over 400 entries from across India, with the top ten plays selected for live performances in Delhi. These performances are evaluated by a distinguished panel of jury members, culminating in a glamorous Awards Night that celebrates the very best of Indian theatre. Join us for a chance to shine on this prestigious stage and be recognised among the finest!

META, instituted by the Mahindra Group in collaboration with Teamwork Arts, is more than an awards ceremony; it is a platform that nurtures and promotes the diverse voices and talents that define Indian theatre. As we celebrate this special anniversary, META reaffirms its commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and excellence in Indian theatre. Join us in celebrating 20 years of theatrical brilliance!

Create and submit your plays now and be a part of META 2025.