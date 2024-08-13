RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Aug 2024 18:24 |  By RnMTeam

Create your theatrical masterpiece! The 20th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards await

MUMBAI: The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) is thrilled to announce the opening of the entry process for its milestone 20th edition. META 2025 is set to return to the iconic Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre in New Delhi, continuing its legacy as the most prestigious celebration of Indian theatre.

Over the past 20 years, META has showcased stellar performances from across India. These plays have spanned diverse genres and languages, embodying inclusivity and innovation in their stories and themes. Recognised across various categories, the plays are presented with awards at the coveted Awards Night. In this spirit of celebrating the transformative power of theatre, META invites you to craft your own theatrical masterpiece for a chance to be spotlighted on the stage of META 2025!

META has always championed a wide range of themes, from contemporary social issues to mythology and politics, providing a national platform for India's finest theatrical talent. As we approach this landmark year, we invite playwrights, performers, directors, and theatre-aficionados from across the country to create and submit their plays, and to be a part of this grand celebration.

Submission Details

. Eligibility: Plays produced and performed in India between 31st January 2019 and 15th January 2025 are eligible for submission.

. Categories: Entries can be submitted for various categories, including Best Play, Best Director, Best Actor (Male/Female), Best Supporting Actor (Male/Female), Best Original Script, Best Ensemble, Best Stage Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Innovative Sound/Music Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Choreography. A Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented.

. Submission Deadline: All entries must be received by 10th January 2025.

. How to Submit: Visit the META website [https://metawards.com/] for detailed guidelines and to submit your entry online.

Each year, META attracts over 400 entries from across India, with the top ten plays selected for live performances in Delhi. These performances are evaluated by a distinguished panel of jury members, culminating in a glamorous Awards Night that celebrates the very best of Indian theatre. Join us for a chance to shine on this prestigious stage and be recognised among the finest!

META, instituted by the Mahindra Group in collaboration with Teamwork Arts, is more than an awards ceremony; it is a platform that nurtures and promotes the diverse voices and talents that define Indian theatre. As we celebrate this special anniversary, META reaffirms its commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and excellence in Indian theatre. Join us in celebrating 20 years of theatrical brilliance!

Create and submit your plays now and be a part of META 2025.

Tags
The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards music Songs
Related news
 | 14 Aug 2024

Goan Talent to take center stage at Sunburn Goa 2024: Asia’s Premier electronic Dance Music Festival

MUMBAI: Sunburn Goa 2024, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, draws music lovers from across the globe. But like every year, it’s not just about the beats—it’s also about community, culture and a chance for Goans to take centre stage.

read more
 | 13 Aug 2024

Juliet Ivy 'tiny but scary' EP out now with music video 'girl talk'

MUMBAI: Breakout NYC born-and-bred singer-songwriter Juliet Ivy’s new EP 'tiny but scary' is out now via AWAL.

read more
 | 13 Aug 2024

Independence Day Baithak concert vocal performance by Raghunandan Panshikar

MUMBAI: Sangeet Mahabharti-Pandit Nikhil Gosh Centre for Performing Arts presents Independence Day Baithak Concert with a vocal Performance by renowned vocalist Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar accompanied by Bharat Kamat on Tabla and Suyog Kundalkar on Harmonium at Baithak Hall, Sangeet Mahabharati,

read more
 | 13 Aug 2024

Immersive water music festival S2O New York sells out of Saturday tickets and two-day passes ahead of inaugural edition at The Brooklyn Mirage this Labor Day Weekend

MUMBAI: Limited Sunday tickets remain for the first-ever S2O New York, which will take place from Saturday, August 31 - Sunday, September 1, 2024 and showcase world-renowned acts like GRAMMY-nominated superstar Marshmello and stadium-smashing dubstep producer/DJ Subtronics.

read more
 | 13 Aug 2024

Prateeksha Srivastava unveils new single "Galtiyan" - A Hyper-Pop anthem of flirty expressions and playful romance

MUMBAI: Prateeksha Srivastava the sensational finalist on Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2009 show announces the release of her latest single, ‘Galtiyan,’ an electrifying hyper-pop track that artfully blends RnB rhythms with playful, flirty lyrics.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM launches 'Bano India Ke Ang Daata' campaign to raise awareness about organ donations

MUMBAI: Post pandemic, India has witnessed a significant decline in organ donations nationwide.read more

Red FM announces RJ Purab as the new vpive of Delhi's Morning No.1 Show

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, recently announced the lread more

OnePlus announces OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio product

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today announced its latest flagship audio produread more

Mass Appeal India celebrates five year anniversary with major expansion

MUMBAI: As a pioneering force in the Indian Hip Hop scene, Mass Appeal India proudly marks a signread more

‘News18 India Utsav’ launched - a new initiative to celebrate and promote India’s heritage, art and culture

MUMBAI: India’s No.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Goan Talent to take center stage at Sunburn Goa 2024: Asia’s Premier electronic Dance Music Festival

MUMBAI: Sunburn Goa 2024, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, draws music lovers from across the globe. But like every year, it’s...read more

2
Five iconic decades Pacha Ibiza's new tome proudly celebrates an unmatched legacy

MUMBAI: To mark the remarkable occasion of Pacha Ibiza’s fifth decade, a commemorative book named Fifty Years of Bliss has been released as a...read more

3
Dive into the groove with Shriya's latest track "Like That"!

MUMBAI: Attention, music lovers! The Mumbai music scene is buzzing with excitement as Shriya, an incredibly talented 18-year-old singer-songwriter,...read more

4
NCPA to host art auction after Maestro Zubin Mehta’s first musical concert of the SOI Autumn 2024 Season

MUMBAI: Maestro Zubin Mehta returns for the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI)  Autumn 2024 Season, at the invitation of the National Centre for the...read more

5
On Independence Day, these celebrated stories honour the men in uniform. Here’s the binge-list

MUMBAI: As India gears up for Independence Day, the air crackles with excitement. Flags unfurl, sweets are shared, and stories of national heroes,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games