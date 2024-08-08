Martin Solveig to perform classic house for Flower Power at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Get ready to travel back to house music's heyday as the famed Martin Solveig headlines this week's Flower Power party at Pacha Ibiza with a classic house set. With a legacy built on timeless hits such as 'Hello' and 'All Day and Night', Solveig proves the perfect act to turn back time. Joined by LOVEFOXY and Flower Power resident Bora Uzer, this Saturday night at Pacha Ibiza promises a celebration of retro grooves and feel-good vibes. Experience this journey through house music history- secure your tickets now!

Martin Solveig, a titan in the modern house landscape, will be diving deep into his musical repertoire on Saturday night, delivering a set that's all about classics. A pioneer of the modern house sound, Solveig wowed audiences at Pacha Ibiza just last month when he took the stage alongside Pure Pacha resident Robin Schulz. Now set to tap into the golden era of house grooves, the French DJ is making a vibrant return to the infamous nightclub.

Adding to the night's allure will be none other than Berlin's LOVEFOXY, known to light the dancefloor ablaze with productions like 'Freakfest', and Flower Power resident Bora Uzer. While Flower Power is a staple of Pacha Ibiza's summer series, this week's addition of Martin Solveig's rare classics set promises to be a truly unmissable night. Secure your tickets now for this nostalgia-infused evening.

Pacha Ibiza is having a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.