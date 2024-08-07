Fantasy Metal Siege Perilous to perform at Denver's Mile Power Fest

MUMBAI: Gearing up for the release of their upcoming EP "Creation's Call", Denver, USA’s Siege Perilous is excited to announce they will perform at their hometown Mile High Power Fest on August 24th where they will be showcasing their new recordings live for fans for the first time!

Vocalist Shaughnessy McDaniel comments:

"We couldn't be more excited to really let it all hang out there for Mile High Power Fest. From opening the festival, our state's first dedicated power metal festival, to releasing our new EP "Creation's Call" August 23rd and 24th are the two biggest days in our band's history so far and we are so excited"

Denver's only power metal festival presented by BiteSize Productions, Mile High Power Fest is being hosted at The Oriental Theater with Seven Spires, Aether Realm, Lords of the Trident, Traveler, Judicator, Seizure, Celestial Wizard, AfterTime, Graveshadow, and Starwraith. Event info can be found here.

Siege Perilous' new EP “Creation’s Call” is centered around epic storytelling even if those tales are somewhat varied. The band wanted the tones and moods to display range in both songwriting and playing while also conveying a cohesive sound and feeling balanced around telling epic fantasy stories.

They have shared three video singles "Sons of the Verdant ", "Oathsworn" and "Across The Rubicon" to great fanfare. These epic anthems will transport listeners to other worlds and can be heard below at the following links:

Lyric Video - “Oathsworn” - https://youtu.be/HaosPQrqgAw

Lyric Video - “Sons of the Verdant” - https://youtu.be/eU4mHuSslwg

Lyric Video - “Across the Rubicon” -https://youtu.be/8TgeXstfSso

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3xS9g3q

“Creation’s Call” is due out on August 23, 2024, and available for digital pre-save at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/siegeperilous/creations-call-2 and made available at band's online store - https://siegemetal.com/store.

Track Listing:

1. Oathsworn (3:13)

2. Across the Rubicon (3:42)

3. Sons of the Verdant (4:49)

4. Creation’s Call (4:03)

5. Brothers of the Five (5:13)

Band Lineup (Album and Live):

Shaughnessy McDaniel - Vocals

Scott Hancock - Guitar

Cody Martinez - Guitar

Eric Fischer - Bass

Mark Girard - Drums