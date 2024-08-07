Fantasy Metal Siege Perilous to perform at Denver's Mile Power Fest

MUMBAI: Gearing up for the release of their upcoming EP "Creation's Call", Denver, USA’s Siege Perilous is excited to announce they will perform at their hometown Mile High Power Fest on August 24th where they will be showcasing their new recordings live for fans for the first time!
Vocalist Shaughnessy McDaniel comments:
"We couldn't be more excited to really let it all hang out there for Mile High Power Fest. From opening the festival, our state's first dedicated power metal festival, to releasing our new EP "Creation's Call" August 23rd and 24th are the two biggest days in our band's history so far and we are so excited"
Denver's only power metal festival presented by BiteSize Productions, Mile High Power Fest is being hosted at The Oriental Theater with Seven Spires, Aether Realm, Lords of the Trident, Traveler, Judicator, Seizure, Celestial Wizard, AfterTime, Graveshadow, and Starwraith. Event info can be found here.
Siege Perilous' new EP “Creation’s Call” is centered around epic storytelling even if those tales are somewhat varied. The band wanted the tones and moods to display range in both songwriting and playing while also conveying a cohesive sound and feeling balanced around telling epic fantasy stories.
They have shared three video singles "Sons of the Verdant ", "Oathsworn" and "Across The Rubicon" to great fanfare. These epic anthems will transport listeners to other worlds and can be heard below at the following links:
Lyric Video - “Oathsworn” - https://youtu.be/HaosPQrqgAw
Lyric Video - “Sons of the Verdant” - https://youtu.be/eU4mHuSslwg
Lyric Video - “Across the Rubicon” -https://youtu.be/8TgeXstfSso
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3xS9g3q
“Creation’s Call” is due out on August 23, 2024, and available for digital pre-save at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/siegeperilous/creations-call-2 and made available at band's online store - https://siegemetal.com/store.
Track Listing:
1. Oathsworn (3:13)
2. Across the Rubicon (3:42)
3. Sons of the Verdant (4:49)
4. Creation’s Call (4:03)
5. Brothers of the Five (5:13)
Band Lineup (Album and Live):
Shaughnessy McDaniel - Vocals
Scott Hancock - Guitar
Cody Martinez - Guitar
Eric Fischer - Bass
Mark Girard - Drums
MUMBAI: Percept MICE has been honored with the prestigious 'President Award' by the Thailand Conread more
MUMBAI: Global Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon (real name Amritpal Singh Dhillon) has inked aread more
MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radioread more
MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertread more
MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more
MUMBAI: Pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi is currently basking in the success of her back-to-back chartbuster songs. Her latest track, "Holiyaan," from...read more
MUMBAI: With the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale airing earlier this week, the withdrawal symptoms from Westeros are already kicking in. As you...read more
MUMBAI: In response to the unwavering love and support from Indian fans, especially those in Kolkata, global music icon Bryan Adams is thrilled to...read more
MUMBAI: In an unexpected and heartwarming interaction, Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a post featuring Talwiinder's latest song, 'Tu,' produced by...read more
MUMBAI: Following the leak of a video showing Millind Gaba causing a commotion at the T-Series office, the singer and composer has now given fans a...read more