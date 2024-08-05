Candlelight Concerts brings timeless western classics to Mumbai's heritage Royal Opera House

MUMBAI: Candlelight Concerts, the globally acclaimed series of intimate, multi-sensory live music experiences, has partnered with the historic Royal Opera House Mumbai, bringing the magic of candlelit concerts to one of the city’s most treasured cultural landmarks. Launching their inaugural series at the Royal Opera House on August 30th, Candlelight Concerts promises to deliver enchanting performances in a setting rich with history and artistry.
Produced by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever Labs Inc., the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, Candlelight Concerts democratizes access to classical music. The one-of-a-kind format brings live performances to intimate settings illuminated by thousands of candles, creating a truly immersive and captivating experience.
The inaugural program at the Royal Opera House Mumbai will feature “A Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” with his timeless classics performed by a homegrown jazz band on the 30th August followed by "From Mozart to Chopin" on 27th September. The Western Classical program will feature a talented local pianist, transporting audiences back to the golden age of music.
This exclusive partnership marks a significant milestone for both Candlelight Concerts and the Royal Opera House Mumbai. It is the first time Candlelight Concerts will be held in a heritage venue in the country, transporting the audience back in time and adding an unparalleled layer of historical significance to the already enchanting experience. With more exciting performances to be announced, this partnership promises to deliver unforgettable musical experiences in a historic setting.
“We are delighted to partner with the Royal Opera House Mumbai, a genuine symbol of the city’s vibrant heritage,” said Deepa Bajaj, Country Manager, Live Your City India. "This collaboration allows us to bring Candlelight Concerts to India’s only surviving opera house, offering our audience an exceptional and unforgettable experience. The Royal Opera House Mumbai’s iconic status and architectural grandeur is the perfect backdrop for our intimate, candlelit concerts, making this a cherished partnership."
The Royal Opera House Mumbai, a UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award recipient for Cultural Heritage Conservation, is one of the last standing Baroque structures in Mumbai. Its remarkable history, architectural beauty, and propagation of arts and culture make it an ideal setting for Candlelight Concerts, where the magic of music and the allure of candlelight intertwine to create a truly magical experience.
"We are thrilled to welcome Candlelight Concerts to the Royal Opera House Mumbai," stated Asad Lalljee, Curator of Royal Opera House, Mumbai. "Candlelight Concerts perfectly complements Royal Opera House Mumbai’s rich legacy. We are excited about this partnership, which will continue to bring special cultural experiences with memorable performances to audiences for time to come."
Check out the upcoming Candlelight concerts at Royal Opera House:
Candlelight: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra at The Royal Opera House
Venue: The Royal Opera House
Dates and Times: August 30th (Time- 18:00 and 20:00)
Duration: 60 minutes
Musicians: To be revealed
Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,099 onwards
Candlelight: From Mozart to Chopin at The Royal Opera House
Venue: The Royal Opera House
Dates and Times: Sep 27th (Time- 18:00 and 20:00)
Duration: 60 minutes
Musicians: To be revealed
Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,099 onwards
You can find in this link the images of the Royal Opera House.
MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radioread more
MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertread more
MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more
MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more
MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released a new single "without you", a bittersweet coming-of-age song about the realisation that...read more
MUMBAI: Hey techno lovers , mark your calendars something epic is dropping at antiSOCIAL on August 10th! antiSOCIAL is bringing Nur Jaber- the...read more
MUMBAI: Candlelight Concerts, the globally acclaimed series of intimate, multi-sensory live music experiences, has partnered with the historic Royal...read more
MUMBAI: Paytm Insider, popular platform for discovering and booking events, offers a diverse range of activities across various cities and online ...read more
MUMBAI: Divya Khossla’s film 'Savi' has recently surpassed 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' on Netflix, even though both films were released in the same week. 'Savi...read more