Candlelight Concerts brings timeless western classics to Mumbai's heritage Royal Opera House

MUMBAI: Candlelight Concerts, the globally acclaimed series of intimate, multi-sensory live music experiences, has partnered with the historic Royal Opera House Mumbai, bringing the magic of candlelit concerts to one of the city’s most treasured cultural landmarks. Launching their inaugural series at the Royal Opera House on August 30th, Candlelight Concerts promises to deliver enchanting performances in a setting rich with history and artistry.

Produced by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever Labs Inc., the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, Candlelight Concerts democratizes access to classical music. The one-of-a-kind format brings live performances to intimate settings illuminated by thousands of candles, creating a truly immersive and captivating experience.

The inaugural program at the Royal Opera House Mumbai will feature “A Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” with his timeless classics performed by a homegrown jazz band on the 30th August followed by "From Mozart to Chopin" on 27th September. The Western Classical program will feature a talented local pianist, transporting audiences back to the golden age of music.

This exclusive partnership marks a significant milestone for both Candlelight Concerts and the Royal Opera House Mumbai. It is the first time Candlelight Concerts will be held in a heritage venue in the country, transporting the audience back in time and adding an unparalleled layer of historical significance to the already enchanting experience. With more exciting performances to be announced, this partnership promises to deliver unforgettable musical experiences in a historic setting.

“We are delighted to partner with the Royal Opera House Mumbai, a genuine symbol of the city’s vibrant heritage,” said Deepa Bajaj, Country Manager, Live Your City India. "This collaboration allows us to bring Candlelight Concerts to India’s only surviving opera house, offering our audience an exceptional and unforgettable experience. The Royal Opera House Mumbai’s iconic status and architectural grandeur is the perfect backdrop for our intimate, candlelit concerts, making this a cherished partnership."

The Royal Opera House Mumbai, a UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award recipient for Cultural Heritage Conservation, is one of the last standing Baroque structures in Mumbai. Its remarkable history, architectural beauty, and propagation of arts and culture make it an ideal setting for Candlelight Concerts, where the magic of music and the allure of candlelight intertwine to create a truly magical experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Candlelight Concerts to the Royal Opera House Mumbai," stated Asad Lalljee, Curator of Royal Opera House, Mumbai. "Candlelight Concerts perfectly complements Royal Opera House Mumbai’s rich legacy. We are excited about this partnership, which will continue to bring special cultural experiences with memorable performances to audiences for time to come."

Check out the upcoming Candlelight concerts at Royal Opera House:

Candlelight: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra at The Royal Opera House

Venue: The Royal Opera House

Dates and Times: August 30th (Time- 18:00 and 20:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,099 onwards

Candlelight: From Mozart to Chopin at The Royal Opera House

Venue: The Royal Opera House

Dates and Times: Sep 27th (Time- 18:00 and 20:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,099 onwards

You can find in this link the images of the Royal Opera House.