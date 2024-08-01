Roger Sanchez to set flowe Power in full bloom at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: The summer season at Pacha Ibiza has officially blossomed, as dance music icon Roger Sanchez is making his way to the revered nightclub on August 3. As part of the weekly Flower Power party, fans can expect Sanchez to deliver his most upbeat and vibrant island-ready beats that epitomise the colourful spirit of this iconic event.

Roger Sanchez, long revered in the dance music world for tracks like 'Another Chance' and 'Again', channels the essence of New York's house scene, infusing it with the dynamic energy of Ibiza's most celebrated party. His mastery in weaving melodic tapestries, rich with soulful beats, has solidified his status as both a house music legend and a contemporary icon. With Roger Sanchez set to take the spotlight alongside Flower Power resident Bora Uzer and Serenda on August 3, fans can expect to be transported to an era of good vibes and even better beats. Don't miss this opportunity to see one of house music's living legends this Saturday at Pacha Ibiza.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.