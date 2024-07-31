Rising star Aria Mody, 17, drops independent single ‘Talk About It’

MUMBAI: Aria Mody, the 17-year-old New Jersey-based musical prodigy of Indian origin from her maternal side and American from her paternal side, has just released her independent single, ‘Talk About It’. This track marks a significant milestone in Aria's rising career, showcasing her exceptional talent and passion for music.

Aside from being a singer, Aria boasts an impressive ability to play multiple instruments, including the piano, bass, guitar, and alto saxophone. She is also a songwriter and producer—a testament to her versatile musical abilities. At the tender age of six, she began composing her own melodies and lyrics, writing her first song, ‘God Make My Life Come True.’ And it seems God heard her after all! Her latest single, ‘Talk About It,’ is produced by multi-platinum Grammy-winning producer Derek DOA Allen, who popularly goes by DOA. He is known for his prolific work with top artists in the Hollywood industry such as Lionel Richie, Janet Jackson, Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, Kelly Rowland, Joe Thomas, and Keith Sweat, to name a few. Interestingly, pop legend Michael Jackson had signed DOA to his record label. Reflecting on her experience working with DOA and his team, and the takeaways from this association, Aria avers, “Working with DOA sir was definitely an experience. I had the opportunity to intern and learn not only as an artist but also as a producer, songwriter, and musician about the entertainment industry and how to create songs that resonate with people.”

More recently, Aria also collaborated with renowned choreographer Nia Hutchinson, who has worked with Usher, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Coldplay, Chris Brown, and Beyoncé creating multiple music videos.

‘Talk About It’ is a catchy pop and hip-hop song that Aria hopes will resonate with teens, tweens, and anyone in between. “The song tells the story of a guy who has a crush but is too shy to express his feelings, prompting the call to action, ‘Why don’t you talk about it?!’ I’m hoping that its relatable theme and infectious beat will make the song a perfect anthem for people my age, but I also feel that die-hard high schoolers will relate to it as well!” enthuses Aria. She hopes the song will inspire confidence and encourage people to be proud of who they are, and to, well, talk about it!

Aria Mody is poised to make waves in the music industry, with her vocal prowess honed under the expert guidance of Seth Riggs, the renowned vocal coach who has trained legends such as Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Ray Charles, and practically every major singer in Hollywood. Aria imparts, “Seth Riggs is such a talented vocal coach. Learning from someone who has taught such amazing artists and has a strong foundation in his speech level singing really helped me expand my vocal range and learn different ways to sing certain pieces.”

Admittedly a Bollywood music fan, Aria shares, “I grew up listening to Chaiyya Chaiyya, and these days I am listening to Yimmy Yimmy and Kala Chashma. I admire Shreya Ghoshal as an artiste and would love to collaborate with her someday soon.” Aria also plans to pursue an Indo-Western collaboration, in addition to the several other tracks she has already prepared with DOA. Ask her what more lies in the offing for her, and an excited Aria replies, “Get ready for Aria Mody, because you’ll be hearing a lot more of me in the future!” And to that, we say, touché!

Sung by Aria Mody, produced by Derek DOA Allen & Bigs and Bangs, ‘Talk About It’, features lyrics penned by Aria and Elle Nikole.

https://youtu.be/DvBu96sKMQI