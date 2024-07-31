RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jul 2024 17:55 |  By RnMTeam

Netflix, T-Series Films and Colour Yellow Productions launch the first song from Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: "Haste Haste"

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated romantic track "Haste Haste" from Netflix's upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is finally here, and it’s set to be the romantic song of the year. Featuring the fresh on-screen chemistry between Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal, this melodious number is sure to capture hearts.

The song is brought to life by the soulful voice of Sachet Tandon, with music composed by the talented duo Sachet-Parampara. Raj Shekhar’s evocative lyrics perfectly complement the track’s romantic undertones, creating a musical experience that is both touching and memorable.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba promises a captivating blend of romance and drama, with "Haste Haste" showcasing the blossoming love between the lead characters. The song beautifully highlights the chemistry and emotional depth of the fresh pair.

The film, directed by Jayprad Desai, features a notable cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the project is a collaboration between Netflix, T-Series Films and Colour Yellow Productions. Co-producing the film are Shiv Chanana and Kanika Dhillon, who is also the writer, adding to the robust team behind this cinematic venture. The film is a sequel to the pulpy romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba and is sure to have the audience on the edge of their seats. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 9, 2024.

Tags
Taapsee Pannu Vikrant Massey Sunny Kaushal Haste Haste music
Related news
 | 01 Aug 2024

Love Ghost releases new EP 'Scream' featuring collaborations with top Mexican artists

MUMBAI: Rising alternative rock band Love Ghost announces the release of their highly anticipated new EP, "SCREAM," featuring the electrifying title track produced by Mexican Hard Rock artist Monde.

read more
 | 01 Aug 2024

Solomun's +1 residency shines as DJ Seinfeld makes awaited return to Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: On Sunday, August 4, fans at Pacha Ibiza can expect the beats to go deeper and the night to run longer, as DJ Seinfeld joins the legendary Solomun at his exclusive +1 residency.

read more
 | 31 Jul 2024

Kapil Sharma introduces new music Sensation Honeyjeet Singh

MUMBAI: Renowned TV star and comedian Kapil Sharma has shown his support for emerging artist Honeyjeet Singh, who recently released his song "Baby Don't Ditch Me." Known for his impeccable comic timing and immense popularity, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram Stories to congratulate Honeyjeet and w

read more
 | 31 Jul 2024

Kamakshi Khanna announces her 8-city India tour 'Heartbreak 2020'

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation, Kamakshi Khanna, the  enchanting voice behind indie hits like 'Qareeb', 'Tere Jaisa', and 'Duur', is embarking on her much-awaited 'Heartbreak 2020' India Tour! set to commence from August onwards.

read more
 | 30 Jul 2024

Five music sensations who have set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances

MUMBAI: Music concerts and the immense craze for them is never-ending. The live interaction, the hooting, the grooving, and the pictures from these concerts are surreal.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM joins Indian soldiers to honour 25th kargil vijay diwar exclusively with 'Mera Dil Kargil' initiative

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radioread more

QYOU Media India’s Flagship Channel Q TV brings all-new BakLOL for Indian viewers

MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertread more

Tips Industries continues robust performance revenue growth 40% y-o-y and PAT Growth of 61% y-o-y

MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Love Ghost releases new EP 'Scream' featuring collaborations with top Mexican artists

MUMBAI: Rising alternative rock band Love Ghost announces the release of their highly anticipated new EP, "SCREAM," featuring the electrifying title...read more

2
Celebrate Friendship Day and get ready to groove with Sanam, Ritviz, and Zaeden at The House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam

MUMBAI: Yaars of Mumbai, get ready to witness the ultimate friendship day celebration. The House of McDowell’s Soda is thrilled to announce the...read more

3
Mediocre announces album 'Growth Eater' due out September 27 on Dangerbird Records

MUMBAI: Mediocre, the Los Angeles-based rock duo of guitarist/vocalist Piper Torrison (she/they) and bassist/vocalist Keely Martin (she/her), offer...read more

4
Ammy Virk among top five Bollywood superstars who rock the dapper suit game

MUMBAI: Suits are the epitome of sophistication in men's fashion, and when actors don them, their confidence and charm reach new heights. From red...read more

5
Legendary rapper Saukrates shares highly anticipated projects including new single 'My Pager'

MUMBAI: If there is a figure who established the foundation and represents Canadian music, Saukrates undoubtedly stands as one of the pioneers of his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games