Netflix, T-Series Films and Colour Yellow Productions launch the first song from Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: "Haste Haste"

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated romantic track "Haste Haste" from Netflix's upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is finally here, and it’s set to be the romantic song of the year. Featuring the fresh on-screen chemistry between Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal, this melodious number is sure to capture hearts.

The song is brought to life by the soulful voice of Sachet Tandon, with music composed by the talented duo Sachet-Parampara. Raj Shekhar’s evocative lyrics perfectly complement the track’s romantic undertones, creating a musical experience that is both touching and memorable.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba promises a captivating blend of romance and drama, with "Haste Haste" showcasing the blossoming love between the lead characters. The song beautifully highlights the chemistry and emotional depth of the fresh pair.

The film, directed by Jayprad Desai, features a notable cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the project is a collaboration between Netflix, T-Series Films and Colour Yellow Productions. Co-producing the film are Shiv Chanana and Kanika Dhillon, who is also the writer, adding to the robust team behind this cinematic venture. The film is a sequel to the pulpy romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba and is sure to have the audience on the edge of their seats. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 9, 2024.