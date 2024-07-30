Phoenix's Jupiter Cyclop's new music video for title track of new album "Age of the UFOnaut" out now!

MUMBAI: Releasing their debut album “Age Of The UFOnaut” on July 19th from Rockshots Records, Phoenix, AZ's Jupiter Cyclops are sharing their latest music video for the record's title track, a riff-driven onslaught about a rare encounter with an interdimensional race. It's a ripper that you can't help but sing along to.

Jupiter Cyclops is an electrifying blend of energy, rockin riffs, catchy powerful vocal melodies, and contagious grooves. Featuring scene veterans Aaron Peltz (Downthesun, On a Pale Horse), guitarist Dustin Lyon (Opiate for the Masses), bassist Jake Melius (Big Wheel Stunt Show), and drummer Kyle Eades (Old Fashion Assassin), the quartet's influences of classic rock and NWOBHM is sure to please fans of Clutch, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and more.

Exploring UFO sightings, conspiracy theories, interstellar demons, and the hidden parts of your mind, this is an album full of groove sludgy riffs, and a fresh take of blending stoner rock, classic heavy, and 70’s proto-metal. Fans will fall in love with tracks such as opener "Doomed", an in-your-face fast-moving rocker fueled by conspiracy theories and paranoia to "Down From the Inside", a classic tune about dismantling the system from within, all layered upon a sweet cake of riffs to "Chemical Voodoo", a trippy song with a sludgy swinging guitar about the classic woes of drug experimentation to album closer "Way Down Below" featuring a booming guitar riff followed by thundering drums and bass, capped off with lyrics about the consequences of bad decisions.

"The album is a journey through our minds. What we have created was born out of our experiences and influences. It has an overall rock feel with a metal tinge, and a little acid trip mixed into it all." adds the band.

Recommended for fans of Clutch, Orange Goblin, and Deep Purple, “Age Of The UFOnaut” was released on July 19th, 2024.

Track Listing:

1. UFOnaut - 4:55

2. Between Worlds - 5:26

3. Sinful Ways - 5:10

4. Doomed - 5:47

5. Down From the Inside - 3:49

6. Chemical Voodoo - 5:23

7. Way Down Below - 5:58

8. Lumerian Nights - 4:21

Album Length: 40:49

JUPITER CYCLOPS are:

Dustin Lyon: Guitar

Aaron Peltz: Vocals

Jake Melius: Bass

Kyle Eades: Drums