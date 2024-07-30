RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jul 2024 17:16 |  By RnMTeam

Phoenix's Jupiter Cyclop's new music video for title track of new album "Age of the UFOnaut" out now!

MUMBAI: Releasing their debut album “Age Of The UFOnaut” on July 19th from Rockshots Records, Phoenix, AZ's Jupiter Cyclops are sharing their latest music video for the record's title track, a riff-driven onslaught about a rare encounter with an interdimensional race. It's a ripper that you can't help but sing along to.

Jupiter Cyclops is an electrifying blend of energy, rockin riffs, catchy powerful vocal melodies, and contagious grooves. Featuring scene veterans Aaron Peltz (Downthesun, On a Pale Horse), guitarist Dustin Lyon (Opiate for the Masses), bassist Jake Melius (Big Wheel Stunt Show), and drummer Kyle Eades (Old Fashion Assassin), the quartet's influences of classic rock and NWOBHM is sure to please fans of Clutch, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and more.

Exploring UFO sightings, conspiracy theories, interstellar demons, and the hidden parts of your mind, this is an album full of groove sludgy riffs, and a fresh take of blending stoner rock, classic heavy, and 70’s proto-metal. Fans will fall in love with tracks such as opener "Doomed", an in-your-face fast-moving rocker fueled by conspiracy theories and paranoia to "Down From the Inside", a classic tune about dismantling the system from within, all layered upon a sweet cake of riffs to "Chemical Voodoo", a trippy song with a sludgy swinging guitar about the classic woes of drug experimentation to album closer "Way Down Below" featuring a booming guitar riff followed by thundering drums and bass, capped off with lyrics about the consequences of bad decisions.

"The album is a journey through our minds. What we have created was born out of our experiences and influences. It has an overall rock feel with a metal tinge, and a little acid trip mixed into it all." adds the band.

Recommended for fans of Clutch, Orange Goblin, and Deep Purple, “Age Of The UFOnaut” was released on July 19th, 2024.

Track Listing:
1. UFOnaut - 4:55
2. Between Worlds - 5:26
3. Sinful Ways - 5:10
4. Doomed - 5:47
5. Down From the Inside - 3:49
6. Chemical Voodoo - 5:23
7. Way Down Below - 5:58
8. Lumerian Nights - 4:21
Album Length: 40:49

JUPITER CYCLOPS are:
Dustin Lyon: Guitar
Aaron Peltz: Vocals
Jake Melius: Bass
Kyle Eades: Drums

Tags
Rockshots Records Age Of The UFOnaut music Songs
Related news
 | 31 Jul 2024

Kapil Sharma introduces new music Sensation Honeyjeet Singh

MUMBAI: Renowned TV star and comedian Kapil Sharma has shown his support for emerging artist Honeyjeet Singh, who recently released his song "Baby Don't Ditch Me." Known for his impeccable comic timing and immense popularity, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram Stories to congratulate Honeyjeet and w

read more
 | 31 Jul 2024

Kamakshi Khanna announces her 8-city India tour 'Heartbreak 2020'

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation, Kamakshi Khanna, the  enchanting voice behind indie hits like 'Qareeb', 'Tere Jaisa', and 'Duur', is embarking on her much-awaited 'Heartbreak 2020' India Tour! set to commence from August onwards.

read more
 | 30 Jul 2024

Five music sensations who have set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances

MUMBAI: Music concerts and the immense craze for them is never-ending. The live interaction, the hooting, the grooving, and the pictures from these concerts are surreal.

read more
 | 30 Jul 2024

Wynk Music users win an exclusive chance to tour the film set of latest sci-fi action thriller - 'Kalki 2898AD'

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, recently offered a once-in-a-lifetime experience to five lucky Wynk Premium users.

read more
 | 30 Jul 2024

Global superstar Katy Perry makes stunning appearance at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Global pop sensation Katy Perry was recently spotted at the world-renowned Ibizan music capital - Pacha Ibiza. On Saturday July 27, the multi-platinum artist was seen immersed in the famed environs of the iconic nightclub and its Flower Power spectacle with fellow partygoers.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM joins Indian soldiers to honour 25th kargil vijay diwar exclusively with 'Mera Dil Kargil' initiative

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radioread more

QYOU Media India’s Flagship Channel Q TV brings all-new BakLOL for Indian viewers

MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertread more

Tips Industries continues robust performance revenue growth 40% y-o-y and PAT Growth of 61% y-o-y

MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kapil Sharma introduces new music Sensation Honeyjeet Singh

MUMBAI: Renowned TV star and comedian Kapil Sharma has shown his support for emerging artist Honeyjeet Singh, who recently released his song "Baby...read more

2
International Music Festival ZAMNA reveals a stellar line-up of global electronic music acts for its debut in the country this September

MUMBAI: Making its highly anticipated debut in India, Zamna is all set to transform the country into a pulsing epicentre of electronic music. The...read more

3
Global superstar Katy Perry makes stunning appearance at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Global pop sensation Katy Perry was recently spotted at the world-renowned Ibizan music capital - Pacha Ibiza. On Saturday July 27, the multi...read more

4
Five music sensations who have set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances

MUMBAI: Music concerts and the immense craze for them is never-ending. The live interaction, the hooting, the grooving, and the pictures from these...read more

5
Kamakshi Khanna announces her 8-city India tour 'Heartbreak 2020'

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation, Kamakshi Khanna, the  enchanting voice behind indie hits like 'Qareeb', 'Tere Jaisa', and 'Duur', is embarking on her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games