Paytm Insider and Bhasha Centre present three intriguing plays under their co-producing theatre initiative, 'Manch', ready to captivate Pune this August

MUMBAI: This August, immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Indian theatre as Paytm Insider and Bhasha Centre present three intriguing plays under their co-producing theatre initiative, ‘Manch’, in Pune. Manch has consistently been a platform for groundbreaking performances, pushing the boundaries of traditional theatre, and this August, it is set to captivate Punekars with thought-provoking productions. The line-up includes: I Killed My Mother/It Wasn’t My Fault by tafreehwale on August 2nd, Asymptomatic – When Failure Becomes Funny by Abhay Mahajan on August 15th, and Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta by Aasakta Kalamanch on August 18th. Rich in narrative and artistic flair, each play features exceptional talent. So, don’t miss out on these sensational productions coming your way!

Written and directed by Mallika Shah and produced by Meghana AT, I Killed My Mother / It Wasn’t My Fault is a comedy-drama delving into the complex emotional world of a 25-year-old urban girl, navigating an ordinary day. Beyond the surface conflict between mother and daughter, this 65-minute play artfully portrays the protagonist grappling with the struggles of modern life - the relentless cruelty of self-doubt, societal pressures, unemployment, singlehood, and generational clashes, while being caught by the blurred boundaries between her reality and the online world.

A tafreehwale production, this comically absurd yet strikingly realistic play is set to be performed on the 2nd of August at The Box Too, Pune. Secure your tickets today, starting at just Rs 350.

Asymptomatic - When Failure Becomes Funny is an intricate cocktail of comedy, tragedy, farce, dance, stand-up, and theatre. Everyone has faced rejection, whether for a job, a programme, or a relationship. This piece tells the story of a multifaceted artist, hungry for success and rebuffed at every turn, constantly needing to prove his worth. A solo performance, Asymptomatic scrutinises the power systems that largely govern success and failure, presenting it with bold and humorous irreverence.

Written, directed and performed by Abhay Mahajan and produced by Medha Agrawal, the play will be staged at Shreeram Lagoo Rang-Avkash (SLR), Pune on 15th August. Tickets are already live and are priced at Rs. 299!

Aasakta Kalamanch's Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta captures the fragmented reality of contemporary life through its playful use of language. The sensibly crafted play centres on a mismatched couple—a musician and a lawyer, residing in a country with a fascist government. Through the couple’s flawed relationship, the story unravels life's meaning, love, loss, politics and freedom when the government enforces a strict law, limiting the daily word usage to just 140. The impact of this totalitarian law on society and individual minds is profound, prompting an inquiry into the true meaning of "the personal is political”.

Adapted into Marathi by Niranjan Pednekar from Sam Steiner’s Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, this thought-provoking performance will be presented on August 18th at The Box Studio, Pune. Grab your tickets today at just Rs. 299 onwards.

Varun Khare, COO, Paytm Insider, said, "At Paytm Insider, we are committed to igniting the spark of theatrical brilliance and creating memorable experiences for our audiences. We are thrilled to collaborate once again and bring ‘Manch’ to Pune this August, delivering a remarkable theatrical showcase. So, whether you're a theatre enthusiast or even experiencing theatre for the first time, we invite you all to dive headfirst into a world of impactful narratives performed by seasoned actors. This isn't just theatre; it's a rollercoaster of emotions that you'll remember long after the final curtain call.”

Vivek Madan, Director, Bhasha Centre, adds, "We are excited to continue our partnership with Paytm Insider to showcase a curated selection of amazing plays under ‘Manch’, our co-producing initiative. The plays are unique, exciting, uplifting, funny, and heartbreaking all at once and will be performed by experienced, gifted actors. Bringing these talents together and bolstering their artistic ability with producorial and marketing acumen has been a joy and a privilege. We invite you to join us in exploring these exceptional performances and share in the journeys of these people and theatre groups."

So, what are you waiting for? Be a part of this unforgettable journey into the heart of Indian theatre and witness these captivating stories explode on stage! Secure your seats and let the drama unfold!