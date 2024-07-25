Never Elected unveils video for single 'Hate Breeds Hate' off 'Turbulent' Out Now!

MUMBAI: Never Elected, a deadly grungy rock group from Washington DC, USA has recently re-released their album “Turbulence” this past April and are stoked about the reception that they’ve gotten so far from it. Now they have a music video for the single “Hate Breeds Hate” that shows off their proactive politically charged lyrics and grungy rock riffs. Reflecting on the band's journey, Altan Aydin shares:
“Somewhere between hard rock from the late 80s and the early 90s grunge era, our music delves into the turbulent times of our vocalist's life. The reactions from our live performances range from pure exhilaration to deep emotional resonance, a testament to the raw honesty embedded within our songs.”
Formed by Sujit Kumar and Altan Aydin, both fueled by a shared passion for grunge and rock n' roll, Never Elected has evolved into a powerhouse ensemble with Dr. T's melodic bass riffs and Wesley Meyer's driving force on drums. Despite facing challenges brought on by the pandemic, the band persevered, showcasing their resilience by recording and releasing two singles/music videos during this unprecedented time.
With plans to embark on a tour to promote their upcoming album release, Never Elected invites audiences to join them on a journey of introspection and exploration. They are recommended for fans of Guns N Roses, Soundgarden, and Foo Fighters.
Watch and listen to the music video for “Hate Breeds Hate” via its premiere on Outlaws of The Sun HERE.
“Turbulent” was released on April 19th, 2024, and is available on https://neverelected.bandcamp.com and Spotify.
Previous Videos:
All My Life - https://youtu.be/YV9G-hdQy0s
One Of These Days - https://youtu.be/AXMi4dRlLM4
Track Listing:
1 - All Rise - 4:56
2 - Hate Breeds Hate - 4:20
3 - It's Over - 4:06
4 - So Damn Easy - 5:04
5 - Time - 3:55
6 - Stab Me - 3:41
7 - Voice Inside - 5:09
8 - Tolerance Broken - 4:26
9 - All My Life - 2:15
10 - Death Complaint - 5:56
11 - One Of These Days - 4:00
Album Length: 47:52
Never Elected is:
Sujit Kumar – Vocals
Altan Aydin- Guitars
Dr T – Bass
Wesley Meyer - Drums
More info: NeverElected.com
