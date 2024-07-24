RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jul 2024

Varinder Brar drops a soul-stirring heartbreak song 'Kyu'

MUMBAI: When love goes wrong, and the heartbreak is real, Varinder Brar knows exactly how to channel that pain into music. “Kyu" is a ballad that hits hard and cuts deep into an emotional rollercoaster through the raw and unfiltered feelings of betrayal and lost love. If you’ve ever been ghosted, cheated on, or left questioning everything, "Kyu" is the anthem you didn’t know you needed.

"Kyu," is a poignant exploration of love turned sour, capturing the universal pain of broken hearts everywhere. The song’s raw emotion and haunting melody will stay with you long after the last note fades.

”Kyu dives into the raw, unfiltered emotions of heartbreak and betrayal. This song is different from anything I've done before because it doesn't just tell a story, it relives an experience that so many of us have faced. The vibe is intensely emotional, and I wanted every note and every word to resonate with the listener's own journey through love and loss. I hope it offers a sense of understanding and solace to anyone who's ever felt the sting of betrayal” says Varinder Brar.

Varinder Brar is a powerhouse in the music scene, known for his commanding vocals and compelling rhymes. His music is a testament to his journey and growth, blending powerful storytelling with infectious beats, making him an artist to watch in the Punjabi music industry.

