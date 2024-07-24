Varinder Brar drops a soul-stirring heartbreak song 'Kyu'

MUMBAI: When love goes wrong, and the heartbreak is real, Varinder Brar knows exactly how to channel that pain into music. “Kyu" is a ballad that hits hard and cuts deep into an emotional rollercoaster through the raw and unfiltered feelings of betrayal and lost love. If you’ve ever been ghosted, cheated on, or left questioning everything, "Kyu" is the anthem you didn’t know you needed.
"Kyu," is a poignant exploration of love turned sour, capturing the universal pain of broken hearts everywhere. The song’s raw emotion and haunting melody will stay with you long after the last note fades.
”Kyu dives into the raw, unfiltered emotions of heartbreak and betrayal. This song is different from anything I've done before because it doesn't just tell a story, it relives an experience that so many of us have faced. The vibe is intensely emotional, and I wanted every note and every word to resonate with the listener's own journey through love and loss. I hope it offers a sense of understanding and solace to anyone who's ever felt the sting of betrayal” says Varinder Brar.
Varinder Brar is a powerhouse in the music scene, known for his commanding vocals and compelling rhymes. His music is a testament to his journey and growth, blending powerful storytelling with infectious beats, making him an artist to watch in the Punjabi music industry.
MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more
MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more
MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more
MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more
MUMBAI: Rapper Maddy has finally released his brand new single “Dilli Toh Aa”, and it’s already making waves in the music industry. The highly...read more
MUMBAI: Forward-thinking creative agency Park Avenue Artists has joined forces with innovative independent music publisher Primary Wave Music to...read more
vMUMBAI: Diamante Blackmon, globally celebrated as GORDO and previously known as Carnage, reveals the tracklist of his eagerly awaited self-titled...read more
MUMBAI: Neha Karode, an emerging star in the music industry, recently had the honor of working with the legendary singer Kumar Sanu. Together, they...read more
MUMBAI: Whoever said “Thou shalt not covet” didn’t know much about making hits. Because the reliable old green-eyed monster is the motivating element...read more