Lucky boys Confusion announce limited edition Vinyl release: "Commitment" (2003)

MUMBAI: Mutant League Records is thrilled to announce the first-ever 12" vinyl pressing of Lucky Boys Confusion's iconic 2003 album, "Commitment"! This special release is a must-have for any LBC fan and vinyl enthusiast, bringing a new dimension to the band's unforgettable sound.

Never-Before-Heard Demos: Each record comes with a download card granting access to exclusive "Commitment" demos, offering a unique glimpse into the creative process behind this quintessential album.

Limited to 1000 Copies: This pressing is a collector's dream, with only 1000 copies available across three stunning variants:

Solid Grey Marble/Swirl - 400 units

Solid White with Black Splatter - 350 units

Solid Black with Green Pinwheel - 250 units

Additionally, the band has announced a "Commitment" vinyl release show at Chicago's House of Blues on Sept. 7th. Tickets are available at: www.livenation.com/event/vvG18Zb1z2EdHa/lucky-boys-confusion

