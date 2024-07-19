RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jul 2024 17:03 |  By RnMTeam

Music composer Jatin Pandit's Son Raahul Jatin Released a Vibrant New Single,"Shopping" On his Digital Channel

MUMBaI: Emerging singer and music composer Raahul Jatin, illustrious Bollywood music composer Jatin Pandit’s son has released a vibrant new single titled "Shopping" on his social media channel. The track is an upbeat, peppy number accompanied by a quirky romantic video that delves into the subtle dynamics of a young married couple’s relationship.

Raahul Jatin, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique style, shared insights into the inspiration and creative process behind Shopping. He expressed, "I wasn't aiming to create something that would define or shape my life’s direction, instead, my goal was to produce a track that stood out for its unique and energetic vibe. I wanted to explore new musical territory by creating a song in Punjabi. Punjabi is a vibrant and lively language that naturally lends itself to high-energy music. I believe that dance songs in Punjabi have a special appeal and tend to resonate more powerfully with audiences, even more so than similar songs in Hindi. This made the project exciting and creatively fulfilling for me."

The song is not just about the energetic beats and catchy melody but also explores the inevitable moments in relationships where partners unintentionally hurt each other. Raahul adds, "This song tells the story of a couple who genuinely love each other. However, as in any relationship, there are moments when we unintentionally do things that might hurt our partner. It's a reflection of the ups and downs that are part of any close relationship. When it comes to creating the song, my process begins with coming up with a catchy melody. This melody serves as the foundation, and from there, I develop lyrics that weave a narrative around the tune. Once the story and the lyrics are in place, we move on to recording the track. The final steps involve mixing and mastering the song to ensure it sounds polished and ready for release." Raahul elaborated.

Despite not speaking or comprehending Punjabi, Raahul took on the challenge with enthusiasm. "It was challenging, but that was the fun part. The overall mood of the song connects well with the Punjabi lyrics. Music, I believe, music has no language. Also on a lighter note, I will never cancel a shopping date with my future wife after this song (chuckles). he quipped.

Raahul, who features in the music video, enjoys performing and believes it is a great way to showcase his voice and persona. "I like acting in my music videos because I understand the moods and vibes best. I enjoy performing; it’s a good way to get your voice and face out there. I’m comfortable in front of the camera and visually it makes sense."

The music video for Shopping was shot in panoramic locations of Venice Beach in California, San Juan Capistrano, Santa Monica Pier, and various spots in Los Angeles, adding a picturesque backdrop to the lively track. Shopping is now available on Raahul Jatin’s YouTube channel and across all major audio streaming platforms.

Tags
Raahul Jatin music Songs
Related news
 | 19 Jul 2024

HU$H drops hrd-hottinf and hypnotic new single 'Desire' out now

MUMBAI: Gaining buzz as a vital and vibrant voice, genre-smashing maverick HU$H uncovers a chaotically catchy new single entitled “Desire” out now via Strange Music.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2024

Martin Garrix & Carolina Liar Release Summer Anthem "Smile"

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s contender for Song of the Summer is here! His brand new indie meets pop/dance single ‘’Smile’’ features the vocals of Carolina Liar, who is also known for being a part of The Federal Empire.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2024

Grammy-nominated global star Madison Beer only has "15 MINUTES" in thrilling new single plus music video

MUMBAI: Madison Beer continues her summer reign with the launch of her new music video and single, "15 MINUTES," available now.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2024

Faroese artist Silvurdrongur returns with second studio album nú aet eg eftir ánni

MUMBAI: Silvurdrongur, the multidisciplinary Faroese artist and driving force behind critically acclaimed 'flower punk' band AGGRASOPPAR, unveils his second studio album n t eg eftir nni arriving 19th July via Tutl Records.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2024

Daira releases song "Jaadoo Bastar" - A Sonic odyssey that bridges cultures and hearts

MUMBAI:  Get ready to embark on a musical journey that transcends borders and boundaries. Daira, the acclaimed Hindi Art-Rock band, have released their latest Album "Jaadoo Bastar", with the lead song, ‘Bailadila | Jaadoo Bastar’, released today, and the rest of the album on July 26, 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

top# 5 articles

1
HU$H drops hrd-hottinf and hypnotic new single 'Desire' out now

MUMBAI: Gaining buzz as a vital and vibrant voice, genre-smashing maverick HU$H uncovers a chaotically catchy new single entitled “Desire” out now...read more

2
Music composer Jatin Pandit's Son Raahul Jatin Released a Vibrant New Single,"Shopping" On his Digital Channel

MUMBaI: Emerging singer and music composer Raahul Jatin, illustrious Bollywood music composer Jatin Pandit’s son has released a vibrant new single...read more

3
Grammy-nominated global star Madison Beer only has "15 MINUTES" in thrilling new single plus music video

MUMBAI: Madison Beer continues her summer reign with the launch of her new music video and single, "15 MINUTES," available now. Madison Beer teased...read more

4
Arivu returns with a bang: 'Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01' album set to dominate South Indian Independent music scene

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is buzzing with excitement as Tamil Hip-Hop and Folk Pop sensation Arivu releases his highly anticipated album, "...read more

5
Martin Garrix & Carolina Liar Release Summer Anthem "Smile"

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s contender for Song of the Summer is here! His brand new indie meets pop/dance single ‘’Smile’’ features the vocals of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games