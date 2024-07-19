Grammy-nominated global star Madison Beer only has "15 MINUTES" in thrilling new single plus music video

MUMBAI: Madison Beer continues her summer reign with the launch of her new music video and single, "15 MINUTES," available now. Madison Beer teased "15 MINUTES" at her recent performance at Jimmy Kimmel Live Outdoor Stage, as well as small snippet at the end of her latest video "Make You Mine" Most notably she has introduced snippets a handful of times on social media much to the delight of her fans, who feverishly viewed the previews in excess of three million times. Now, the thrilling new record is available to stream, and watch.



"15 MINUTES" features Madison Beer as she weaves a romantically thrilling tale that incites feelings of jubilee and intense curiosity - simultaneously. The cinematic video feature, directed by Madison Beer and Aerin Moreno, continues the storytelling theme found in Madison Beer's recent video work, as the video finds Beer at the climax of a highly suspenseful escape room scene. "15 minutes ago I was laying in bed / Then I had a crazy thought in my head / So I took the keys and got in the car / Don't know how I got here but baby here we are" she sings, meshing the lyrics with the unpredictable atmosphere of her new video. Viewers will need to buckle in.



"15 MINUTES" follows Madison Beer's immensely successful last single, "Make You Mine," which ascended to the #1 slot on the Billboard Dance Airplay charts in May, marking her first-career chart-topper as a solo artist. Its video, a feature inspired by the cult classic film Jennifer's Body, earned Beer critical acclaim from outlets like Uproxx and Billboard, who raved of Beer's dedication to creativity and intentional nostalgia.



It's been quite a year already for Madison Beer, who received her first-career GRAMMY nomination at this year's ceremony in February, a "Best Immersive Album" nod for her sophomore LP, Silence Between Songs. Subsequently, she released "Make You Mine," a certified Dance hit, and just weeks later in April, she embarked on her 52-date Spinnin Tour, and released the "Make You Mine" video just before the first night of the tour's North American leg.



During this run, Beer sold out the legendary Radio City Music Hall and Greek Theater venues, creating viral moments to last for her highly engaged audience, evoking headlines and in-depth coverage from Teen Vogue, Miami New Times, Vegas Sun and more. Most importantly, the live trek allowed her to reach her fans in ways Beer had been yearning to.



"I want to be honest with people. I feel like that's why I have such a strong connection with my fans, because I am honest with them, and I want them to know that it's not all just sunshine and rainbows." she told Teen Vogue, which attended Beer's performance at this year's JBL Fest in Beer's home state of New York.



Next up: a brief tour of Asia and Australia, beginning in Japan at the Tokyo Summer Sonic Festival on Aug. 17 and concluding in Melbourne, Australia, on Sept. 2, with stops in Indonesia, Singapore and Brisbane along the way. Tickets are available here. Full tour routing below:



Aug 17: Tokyo Summer Sonic Festival – Tokyo, Japan

Aug 18: Osaka Summer Sonic Festival – Osaka, Japan

Aug 22: Expo Hall 7 - Singapore

Aug 24: Indonesia LALALA Festival – Jakarta, Indonesia

Aug 28: Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, Australia

Aug 30: Hordern Pavilion – Sydney, Australia

Sept 2: Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne Australia