Sync your steps to the Bollywood beats with DJ Akbar Sami at Dobaraa ,Gastropub The Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Get the weekend started on a groovy note as you dance your heart out while DJ Akbar Sami gets the party started with some electric beats at Dobaraa Gastropub at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore, on Saturday, 20th July 2024. Let the Sami rhythm ensure that your feet are tapping all night and pulse consume you leaving feeling you euphoric, as he plays the best hits across genres.

Akbar Sami is a celebrated dance choreographer turned DJ and musician, widely recognized as a pioneer of DJ music in India. He gained fame with his remix albums such as "Jalwa," "Jalwa 2," and "Jadoo," featuring popular remixed songs like "Raati Baaki," "Dhagala Lagli Kal," and "Om Shanti Om." His performances have captivated audiences worldwide, earning him accolades like the All-Asian DJ Championship and Channel [V]'s Best Indian Club DJ award.

Starting his career as a team dancer with Bollywood celebrities at the age of 13, Akbar Sami transitioned into a choreographer and then into a DJ. His journey into DJing began when he filled in for an official DJ at a nightclub and soon became the resident DJ at Xanadu. After honing his skills with a crash course in DJing from London, Akbar Sami rose to prominence in the 1980s and collaborated with Himesh Reshammiya, remixing many of his tracks.

In addition to DJing, Akbar Sami has ventured into acting, playing a negative character in the film "Fattu Sala" in 2015, and has collaborated with DJ Aqeel, DJ Chetas, and DJ Kiran Kamath. In 2018, he debuted as a singer in the remake of the classic Bollywood song "Kabhi Kabhi."

Join us for an unforgettable night as DJ Akbar Sami brings his iconic beats to Dobaraa Gastropub at Phoenix Mall of Asia on 20th July 2024. Don't miss out on an evening filled with electrifying music and unparalleled entertainment.

Event Details:

Event: DJ Night with Akbar Sami

Date: 20th July 2024

Location: Dobaraa Gastropub, 3rd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North

Time: 8:00 PM Onwards

Entry: Tickets available on BookmyShow