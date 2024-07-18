Los Angeles-based musician, Ladders, releases her dark, dance single PARI

MUMBAI: Mumbai born Vrinda Padia, aka Ladders, now based in Los Angeles, California, will soon be out with her 7th single PARI. Known for her contemporary Bollywood style of music, Ladders’ journey has blossomed into an exploration of experimental sounds, pushing the boundaries of modern music. As she puts it, “Don’t be afraid of being outrageous!”

PARI is a song about addiction caused by a broken home. The song follows 4 of her hugely popular Hindi songs, Dhuaan, Dil Ne Kaha, Kyun & Dance with Me. PARI inaugurates a fresh style of indie pop, characterized by a unique blend of a dark mood and a dance hook. LA-based music producers, Anwoy & Sudeep, have made use of the rather unusual harmonium in this genre. According to them, “We sampled Ladders’ vocals into a synthesizer to build an instrumental chorus. It was a fun experiment that turned out to be the most engaging part of the song.”

While Ladders has earned recognition in the Los Angeles music scene for her innovative sound and engaging performances at renowned venues such as The Viper Room, Molly Malone’s, The Federal Bar etc., Sudeep has been the playback engineer for TLC, one of the most well-known bands in the world and Anwoy for LA Philharmonic & the famous girl group, En Vogue.

PARI will be released on August 1, 2024. It is sure to linger in your head long after it has ended.