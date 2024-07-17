RadioandMusic
News |  17 Jul 2024 14:58 |  By RnMTeam

Singer-songwriter Frizzell D’souza new EP 'In My Asymmetry' holds many pleasant surprises in store

MUMBAI: Bangalore-based singer-songwriter wields her voice and pen with ease and confidence on her new EP, In My Asymmetry that releases today.

The architecture graduate who found fame and fans on YouTube as a cover artist has built on her music vocabulary with every release and the new EP is yet another step in her evolution as an artist.

Her writing is inspired by a mix of contemporary artists like Hozier, John Mayer, Norah Jones, and Ed Sheeran, and while the EP does echo her inspirations, In My Asymmetry is an assertive and deliberate sonic stride by Frizzell.

At its heart, the EP is Frizzell stepping out of her comfort zone to explore new ideas in music, and in life.

“The idea of ‘symmetry’ represents a mindset that values clear distinctions between right and wrong, good and bad, and doesn't leave much room for greys,” says Frizzell, before adding, “In My Asymmetry is a counterpoint against this mindset.”

The EP, in a nutshell, is the 24-year-old’s exploration in the grey areas of existence, celebrating the beauty found in the spaces between the extremes.

“It’s a recognition that the world is much more complex than simple black and white categories suggest. There’s a wide range of ideas, experiences, and truths that can't be neatly put into boxes. It's a way of celebrating inclusivity, empathy, and a deeper understanding of the complexities of our human experience,” she says.

The EP opener ‘Paintbrushes in the Ground’ sets the tone for the EP blending fresh synth sounds with classical guitars, playful percussion and lush harmonies - defining the sound of the EP. ‘Long To Be’ explores the complexities of friendship, drawing influence from John Mayer and Dodie with melancholic rhythms.

The previously-released ‘Symmetries’, a metaphor for idealism, depicts the rollercoaster journey of forging an unconventional path in life. The acoustic pop track features a recurring guitar riff and groovy production.

TRACK LIST

      Paintbrushes in the Ground

      Long To Be

     Mum’s Lullaby

     Symmetries

     When Dawn Breaks Again

     Keep Me In Meadows

In My Asymmetry released on July 17 and is now available on all streaming platforms.

