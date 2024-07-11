Music Sessions to Introduce you to Music Theory and Essential Music Skills

MUMBAI: Explore your passion for music with the new beginner adult batch at The Sound Space. Whether you've longed to pursue music or discovered a newfound talent, join Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana for a comprehensive introduction to music theory, and essential musical skills. Whether you aim to learn an instrument, delve into music composition, or simply deepen your musical appreciation, this class/program is designed to support and inspire your growth.
Dates: Starting from 2nd July 2024
Fridays
5:30 pm - senior batch of 10-15 years
Adult class - Thursdays 2:30-3:15 pm at Peddar Road
Age: 10-15 years and 18+ Adults
Price: Rs 900
For Bookings: Contact Kristianne - +91 9820821296
About The Sound Space
Started by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana, The Sound Space is a one-of-a-kind organisation that develops modules, workshops, and interactive sessions with music at its heart. Through this organisation, the co-founders Kamakshi & Vishala Khurana are paving the way for innovation in traditional Indian music from all over the world.
