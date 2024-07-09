Learn and appreciate Indian Classical Music: Classes for Children and Adults

MUMBAI: Shadaja is a comprehensive music training and appreciation program crafted by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space, designed to introduce children and adults to the magnificent world of Indian music. Students will be introduced to sound and music, experiencing objects, words, and ideas through auditory exploration and will get exposure to music that enhances sensory awareness, language development, mathematical sense, and social skills. This curriculum covers a thorough understanding of swaras, taal, ragas, and various concepts in both Indian and world music, and additionally, includes fun activities and games that develop listening skills and music appreciation using props, storybooks, percussion instruments, and more.

Date: Starting 2nd July, 2024

Tuesdays at Worli

4:00 PM (3-7 years batch)

Link for registration: https://playydate.page.link/5pPX

Thursdays at Babulnath

5:30 PM (Parent toddler batch up to 3 years)

Link for registration: https://playydate.page.link/nmq1

Adult Class

2:30-3:15 PM at Peddar Road

Age: 3-15 years

Fridays

4:45 PM (3-7 years Level 1)

Link for registration: https://playydate.in/events/all/music-music-and-movement-/fridays-pratham-level-1-i-ad3a84000f1a-by-the-sound-space?funnelId=99c1e039-81f1-4432-9a9b-bb860640f967

4:45 PM (7-11 years Level 1)

Link for registration: https://playydate.page.link/BS8j

5:30 PM (Parent toddler batch up to 3 years)

Link for registration: https://playydate.page.link/FuEH

Price: Starting from Rs 7000

For Bookings: Contact Kristianne - +91 9820821296