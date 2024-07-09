RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jul 2024 20:52 |  By RnMTeam

Ayushmann Khurrana Returns With a heart-tugging heart-break song 'Reh Ja'!

MUMBAI: Bollywood star and multi-hyphenate artiste Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently signed with Warner Music India and released his unique pop song 'Akh Da Taara,' is back in a genre loved by his audience. His new track, 'Reh Ja,' is a romantic song full of nostalgia with an upbeat tempo, perfect for evoking memories this monsoon season. Produced by the acclaimed music producer Himonshu Parikh (Yellow Diary) and sung by Ayushmann Khurrana, the track promises to captivate the mood of its listeners. 'Reh Ja' speaks of longing and heartfelt pleas, finding comfort in everyday moments and the pain of being apart. The lyrics are beautifully relatable, connecting with anyone who has felt the bittersweet feeling of missing someone. The song is conceptualised by Inflict, a popular director with a keen aesthetic sense. There is also a unique juxtaposition which is created with the projector in the song, where the girl appears in the projection and Ayushmann remains outside, presenting a simple yet beautiful visual.

At the launch of his new track, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Heartbreaks are layered and they bring a deluge of emotions for people going through this overwhelming feeling. I love all the shades of romance and I have always wanted to write more about heartbreaks. It is raw, unfiltered and cathartic. Just because you break-up doesn’t mean you stop loving someone, caring for them or craving their presence constantly. Reh Ja is my attempt to show the complexity of a heartbreak, as well as the purity of the feeling of love, of longing in such a situation even when your heart is breaking into a million pieces.”

He adds, “The idea of this song came to me around four years ago when synth-pop wasn't mainstream; it was very indie in the West. I have written the lyrics as well as composed the song, while the programming is done by Himonshu with little inputs from me. This is my second single with Warner Music India and I’m hoping you love it.”

'Reh Ja ', released under Warner Music India, is now available on all audio and video streaming platforms.

