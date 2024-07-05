RadioandMusic
News |  05 Jul 2024 17:06

Sol +1: Amsterdam Phenom Job Jobse joins this Sunday at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Amsterdam's Job Jobse is officially joining Solomun at Pacha Ibiza this Sunday, marking a high point in a summer season already brimming with marquee bookings. While both acts occupy different parts of the dance music spectrum, they find common ground in their ability to wow audiences with the right tune at the right time, often digging deep into their musical repertoire to match the beat to the moment. An evening not to be missed, catch Solomun and Job Jobse behind the decks at Pacha Ibiza this Sunday.

As much as Solomun is celebrated for his impeccable track selection during his sets, he's equally proving his prowess in curating the perfect guest artists for his Solomun +1 summer residency at Pacha Ibiza. This week’s spotlight on Job Jobse promises a musical journey through the eclectic. As the rare DJ that doesn’t even have a Spotify profile, Job Jobse has climbed the ranks through talent and passion behind the decks. His ability to paint a sonic picture with his performances captivates audiences, leading him to play and even headline some of Europe’s most exciting festivals. With Job Jobse now joining the legendary Solomun at Pacha Ibiza this Sunday, those in attendance are in for one of the most special nights this summer season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

