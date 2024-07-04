Justin Bieber returns to India to perform at Ambani Pre-Wedding Festivities, charging a staggering Rs 83 Crore

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Justin Bieber arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, July 4, to perform at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
According to several media reports, Bieber will perform at the couple's sangeet ceremony, scheduled for Friday, July 5. The event is expected to be attended by several Bollywood celebrities, businessmen, and other notable guests. This marks Bieber's return to India after seven years. Although he announced a concert in India in 2022, it was later canceled due to health issues.
Media reports suggest that Bieber has charged an astonishing Rs 83 crore to perform at the sangeet ceremony, surpassing the fees of other international pop stars who have performed at Ambani events. For comparison, Rihanna reportedly charged Rs 74 crore for her performance at Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, while Akon charged around Rs 2 to 4 crore.
Shakira reportedly received Rs 10 to 15 crore for the second pre-wedding bash, and Katy Perry was paid Rs 45 crore for a performance at a cruise bash. Beyonce, who performed at Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal's wedding, reportedly charged Rs 33 crore at that time.
