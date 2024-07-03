RadioandMusic
News |  03 Jul 2024

Indian Rap sensation KR$NA unveils third EP "For The Day Ones"

MUMBAI: KR$NA, the acclaimed Indian rapper and producer, proudly announces the release of his highly anticipated third EP, "For The Day Ones." Set to drop on July 2nd via Kalamkar Music and Believe Artist Services, the EP is a compelling collection of four diverse tracks, showcasing KR$NA’s versatile artistry and unique sound.

"For The Day Ones" kicks off with the dynamic and hard-hitting track “Shut Up,” produced by Kolkata-based SubSpace. This song is KR$NA’s bold response to the unsolicited advice and baseless criticism prevalent in today's digital age. Featuring his signature rapid-fire flow over an energetic drill beat, KR$NA articulates a powerful message about authenticity and expertise.

Following this is the mellow afrobeat number “What’s Up?” featuring the soulful voice of singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra and produced by Riz Shain. In a surprising shift, KR$NA explores themes of love and attraction with a smooth, flowing delivery that showcases a different facet of his musical range.

The third track, “Stay Away,” produced by Delhi’s prolific producer and singer Bharg, delves into the contrasting treatment of artists before and after their success. KR$NA emphasizes the importance of maintaining a close-knit circle, reflecting on the support (or lack thereof) during his early career.

Rounding out the EP is “Role Model,” a powerful collaboration with Pakistan’s Faris Shafi and Dehradun’s Karma, produced by Deep Kalsi. This track offers a poignant commentary on the unrealistic expectations placed on rappers to be role models, highlighting their true essence as rebels rather than societal icons.

Speaking about the EP, KR$NA says, “'For The Day Ones' is a throwback to my various phases as an artist. The EP has a track like ‘Shut Up,’ which is the style I am known for now, but tracks like ‘Stay Away’ and ‘Role Model’ are callbacks to my earlier work.”

"For The Day Ones" will be available on all major streaming platforms starting July 2, 2024. Don’t miss out on this eclectic and introspective journey through KR$NA’s evolution as an artist.

About KR$NA:
KR$NA is an influential Indian rapper and producer known for his rapid-fire flows, thought-provoking lyrics, and versatile sound. He has garnered a significant following and is recognized for his contributions to the Indian hip-hop scene.

About Kalamkar Music:
Kalamkar Music is a leading Indian music label dedicated to promoting and nurturing talent across various genres. Co-founded by Ankit Khanna, the label is known for its innovative approach and commitment to artistic excellence.

About Believe Artist Services:
Believe Artist Services is a global music company that empowers artists and labels to build audiences and careers. With a focus on digital distribution, Believe offers comprehensive solutions to help artists succeed in the music industry.

