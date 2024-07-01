Wynk Music offers exclusive chance to users to tour the film set of latest sci-fi action thriller - 'Kalki 2898AD'

MUMBAI: India's number one music streaming app in terms of downloads and daily active users - Wynk Music, continues to offer enthralling experiences to its users. Wynk Premium users now stand a never before exclusive chance to enter the world of the latest science fiction - Kalki 2898AD with a tour of the movie set.

To win ‘The Kalki Experience on Wynk’, users have to simply stream the songs of the movie on Wynk Music here: https://open.wynk.in/Kalki. Five winners will be selected from amongst all participating users across the country and offered the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the enthralling set of the Hindu mythology inspired post-apocalyptic action thriller. The contest is live until July 7, 2024.

Wynk Music is also the official music streaming partner for the movie. The entire music catalog of the movie and especially the theme song, sung by Gowtham Bharadwaj and composed by Santosh Narayanan, is available on Wynk Music for users to stream seamlessly. Wynk users can also download ringtones and Hello Tunes of these songs from the Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan starrer magnum opus. Since the launch of the first song of the movie, there has been a surge in users setting the Hellotunes and Ringtones of these tracks. Users can search for the songs on the Wynk app to avail these features.

The partnership also solidifies Wynk Music's commitment to serve all audiences across all languages, beyond Hindi. The 4 south languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam hold close to 30% of the consumption of the app. In recent years, there has been a positive trend of songs from regional languages performing across India.

All Wynk Premium users on the app will be eligible to participate in the Kalki contest. Wynk has been dedicated to not only providing top-tier musical experiences but also actively fostering closer bonds between fans and the artists they adore, allowing fans to explore opportunities to make their dreams come true, whether it's meeting their favorite artist or engaging with their favourite movies. In line with this, Wynk has been organising many such events like giving its premium users a chance to exclusively jam with international music sensation - Ed Sheeran or have a "Coffee date with Jubin Nautiyal".