Jennie's heartfelt tribute to her mother at Coachella 2025 leaves fans in tears

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie delivered a powerful and emotional performance during Weekend 2 of Coachella 2025, returning to the stage with electrifying confidence and grace. Showcasing hits from her solo album Ruby, including “Solo,” “Mantra,” and “Zen,” Jennie once again proved her star power-but it was a touching moment during “Starlight” that truly stole the show.

Midway through performing “Starlight,” a track that features the touching lyric “I just wanna make my mama prouder,” Jennie paused, visibly emotional, with tears in her eyes. Looking out at the audience, she softly said, “Eomma Saranghae,” which translates to “Mom, I love you” in Korean.

What made the moment even more moving was that Jennie’s mother was in the crowd, witnessing her daughter’s heartfelt tribute live. Fans erupted in cheers, and within moments, the clip went viral online. Hashtags like #JennieRunsCoachella and #Jenchella began trending globally, as fans praised her sincerity and emotional honesty.

Social media was flooded with love and admiration. One fan wrote, “YOUR MAMA AND US, ALL OF US, SO PROUD OF YOU!!” while another said, “She’s such a beautiful soul. It’s moments like these that make me proud to be her fan.”

Jennie’s performance reminded the world that behind her unmatched stage presence and artistry lies a deeply grounded and loving individual. Her tribute wasn’t just a highlight of the night—it was a testament to her genuine spirit and connection to her roots.