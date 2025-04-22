RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Apr 2025 16:00 |  By RnMTeam

Jennie's heartfelt tribute to her mother at Coachella 2025 leaves fans in tears

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie delivered a powerful and emotional performance during Weekend 2 of Coachella 2025, returning to the stage with electrifying confidence and grace. Showcasing hits from her solo album Ruby, including “Solo,” “Mantra,” and “Zen,” Jennie once again proved her star power-but it was a touching moment during “Starlight” that truly stole the show.

Midway through performing “Starlight,” a track that features the touching lyric “I just wanna make my mama prouder,” Jennie paused, visibly emotional, with tears in her eyes. Looking out at the audience, she softly said, “Eomma Saranghae,” which translates to “Mom, I love you” in Korean.

What made the moment even more moving was that Jennie’s mother was in the crowd, witnessing her daughter’s heartfelt tribute live. Fans erupted in cheers, and within moments, the clip went viral online. Hashtags like #JennieRunsCoachella and #Jenchella began trending globally, as fans praised her sincerity and emotional honesty.

Social media was flooded with love and admiration. One fan wrote, “YOUR MAMA AND US, ALL OF US, SO PROUD OF YOU!!” while another said, “She’s such a beautiful soul. It’s moments like these that make me proud to be her fan.”

Jennie’s performance reminded the world that behind her unmatched stage presence and artistry lies a deeply grounded and loving individual. Her tribute wasn’t just a highlight of the night—it was a testament to her genuine spirit and connection to her roots.

Tags
BLACKPINK Jennie Coachella 2025 music
Related news
 | 22 Apr 2025

BLACKPINK's Lisa sparks dating rumors again with sweet Coachella moment directed at Frederic Arnault

MUMBAI: Rumors about BLACKPINK’s Lisa and her alleged “green-eyed French boy,” Frédéric Arnault, have been circulating since 2023, and fans believe her recent Coachella performance just added more fuel to the fire.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2025

G. Venugopal hilariously shuts down his own death rumour again!

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer G. Venugopal has become the latest target of a bizarre celebrity death hoax—but instead of getting upset, he’s responding with wit and humor.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2025

Electronic music surges ahead on TikTok as user preferences shift

MUMBAI: While iconic acts like the Gallagher brothers are set to dominate stadium tours this summer, a different musical wave is rising on TikTok—electronic music.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2025

A disco-pop ode to Mumbai - RAAT KI RAANI

MUMBAI: Rising musical duo Nee Ko has officially launched their debut single, ‘Raat Ki Raani’—a vibrant, genre-blending track that fuses retro disco, Bollywood flair, and contemporary electronic pop.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2025

Justin Bieber's Coachella 2025 appearance raises concerns among fans

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber’s recent appearance at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival has sparked concern among fans after videos of the singer surfaced online, showing him appearing disoriented and behaving unusually.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music adds lyrics sharing and consistent volume features

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on its Android app, allowing usread more

Spotify faces global outage, users report widespread access issues

MUMBAI: Spotify experienced a major service disruption on Wednesday, leaving users across the gloread more

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

Google’s Android Auto 14.2 Beta hints at smart glasses integration for navigation

MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more

top# 5 articles

1
BLACKPINK's Lisa sparks dating rumors again with sweet Coachella moment directed at Frederic Arnault

MUMBAI: Rumors about BLACKPINK’s Lisa and her alleged “green-eyed French boy,” Frédéric Arnault, have been circulating since 2023, and fans believe...read more

2
A disco-pop ode to Mumbai - RAAT KI RAANI

MUMBAI: Rising musical duo Nee Ko has officially launched their debut single, ‘Raat Ki Raani’—a vibrant, genre-blending track that fuses retro disco...read more

3
G. Venugopal hilariously shuts down his own death rumour again!

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer G. Venugopal has become the latest target of a bizarre celebrity death hoax—but instead of getting upset, he’s...read more

4
Jennie's heartfelt tribute to her mother at Coachella 2025 leaves fans in tears

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie delivered a powerful and emotional performance during Weekend 2 of Coachella 2025, returning to the stage with...read more

5
Electronic music surges ahead on TikTok as user preferences shift

MUMBAI: While iconic acts like the Gallagher brothers are set to dominate stadium tours this summer, a different musical wave is rising on TikTok—...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games