Hamza Rahimtula and Rajasthan Folkstars unveil ‘Origins’, A 10-track fusion of house music and Rajasthani Folk

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian house music producer Hamza Rahimtula joins forces with the Rajasthan Folkstars for Origins—a groundbreaking 10-track album that blends the hypnotic pulse of house music with the rich textures of Rajasthani folk. This debut collaboration marks a new chapter in India's electronic music scene, celebrating cross-cultural musicality and deep-

rooted traditions.

Featuring master musicians Jaisa Khan (khartal), Firoz Khan (bhapang), Bhutta Khan (vocals), Bhawru Khan (sarangi), and Shakoor Khan Langa (algoza flute, morchang), Origins is a vivid tapestry of sound where ancestral instruments meet modern electronic production. From the spiritual intensity of Ishq Laga Mainu to the festival euphoria of Ghumar, the album creates a seamless dialogue between raw folk expression and club-ready grooves.

Album Link:-

https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_n2AqfL9-QvVGtKFXG0PqNF5dDHbYTPN2M

At the heart of Origins lies a deep respect for Rajasthani oral traditions. The Manganiyars—Hamza’s collaborators—are known as the living archives of the Thar Desert, carrying centuries of ballads, devotional songs, and intergenerational knowledge. "In our families, when children are born, they cry in tune," goes a famous saying in their community. Speaking about the album Hamza says " Super Grateful to have our Vision of Fusing the Indigenous Sounds of Rajasthan with house music come to life! We have been so fortunate to release our album “Origins” that took 10 years in the making with the best Organic House Label in the World “Sol Selectas”. Want to thank all those that supported our journey so far! This album was really complex to make as this was new territory that had not been explored by anyone else before us. We were totally out of our comfort zone but I guess that’s where the reward lies! The feeling of successfully implementing a thought and making it a reality is deeply gratifying and meaningful! The Rajasthan Folkstars are real stars! So lucky to have met these guys! It's a true blessing!!"

The album opens with Earth, a percussive tribute to nature that likens the planet to a bride adorned in jewels. Hamza infuses it with Afro-tribal rhythms and emotive synths to evoke reverence and awe. Sky follows with majestic sarangi lines and a driving groove, capturing the spirit of poetic folklore with dancefloor precision.

On Algoza, a standout moment arrives with a Nelson Mandela vocal sample, reinforcing the theme of deep listening as the twin flute takes center stage. Meanwhile, Morchang Love showcases Hamza’s favourite instrument—an ancient jaw harp with a primal, acid-like resonance—intertwining with vocal textures to create a hypnotic call-and-response.

Tracks like Baras Baras and Kanudo Ni Jaane delve into devotional and mythological themes, weaving spiritual house music with stories of rain gods and Radha-Krishna’s playful love. The former uses sarangi in place of vocals to echo a prayer-like yearning, while the latter draws from Brazilian rhythmic structures to bring a light-hearted touch to the album.

Gypsy Trail traces the historic journey of Rajasthan’s musicians across continents, blending bhapang and Flamenco to pay homage to their cultural imprint in Spain. Finally, Lavar Jivida closes the album with a tender Sufi metaphor of eternal love, set against an uplifting Afro-Latin groove that brings emotional resolution to the record’s sonic arc.

With Origins, Hamza Rahimtula doesn't just bridge genres—he builds a new space where folk authenticity and global house music meet. The album is both a tribute and a transformation, elevating traditional sounds for contemporary audiences and reaffirming the timeless power of music to connect cultures.