Rockstar DSP's India Tour: Fans want the National Award-winning composer to perform in these cities

MUMBAI: National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP had recently announced his highly anticipated India Tour, sharing glimpses of his international shows to tease his fans about what’s in store. The announcement sent his fans into a frenzy, as they eagerly anticipated his performances. In his announcement, the composer invited fans to guess the first city where he would kick off the tour.

As soon as he dropped the post, the comment section quickly flooded with guesses, with Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad being the most frequently mentioned cities. The composer had previously assured fans that he would also cover northern cities, aiming to perform in as many locations as possible. In fact, during his recent visit to Assam's Rongali festival, where he was honored by the Assam Film Federation, the state's government invited DSP to perform in Guwahati as well.

Having performed sold-out shows in Malaysia, UAE, USA, Australia, London, and more, Rockstar DSP is ready to set the stage on fire in India. The composer is set to perform most of his popular songs, which include 'Srivalli', 'Oo Antava' and 'Saami Saami' from ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ as well as 'Pushpa Pushpa' and 'The Couple Song' from ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’ The composer-singer is also expected to perform hits like 'Seeti Maar', 'Dhinka Chika' and others.

On the work front, Rockstar DSP is poised for a successful 2024 with a lineup that includes Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Suriya's ‘Kanguva,’ Pawan Kalyan's ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh,’ Ajith's ‘Good Bad Ugly,’ Naga Chaitanya's ‘Thandel,’ and Dhanush's ‘Kubera.’