Rockstar DSP's India Tour: Fans want the National Award-winning composer to perform in these cities

MUMBAI: National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP had recently announced his highly anticipated India Tour, sharing glimpses of his international shows to tease his fans about what’s in store. The announcement sent his fans into a frenzy, as they eagerly anticipated his performances. In his announcement, the composer invited fans to guess the first city where he would kick off the tour.
As soon as he dropped the post, the comment section quickly flooded with guesses, with Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad being the most frequently mentioned cities. The composer had previously assured fans that he would also cover northern cities, aiming to perform in as many locations as possible. In fact, during his recent visit to Assam's Rongali festival, where he was honored by the Assam Film Federation, the state's government invited DSP to perform in Guwahati as well.
Having performed sold-out shows in Malaysia, UAE, USA, Australia, London, and more, Rockstar DSP is ready to set the stage on fire in India. The composer is set to perform most of his popular songs, which include 'Srivalli', 'Oo Antava' and 'Saami Saami' from ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ as well as 'Pushpa Pushpa' and 'The Couple Song' from ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’ The composer-singer is also expected to perform hits like 'Seeti Maar', 'Dhinka Chika' and others.
On the work front, Rockstar DSP is poised for a successful 2024 with a lineup that includes Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Suriya's ‘Kanguva,’ Pawan Kalyan's ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh,’ Ajith's ‘Good Bad Ugly,’ Naga Chaitanya's ‘Thandel,’ and Dhanush's ‘Kubera.’
MUMBAI: YouTube is in discussions with music record labels to license songs for training artificiread more
MUMBAI: Two AI startups, Suno and Udio, are facing lawsuits from some of the biggest names in thread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the highlread more
MUMBAI: Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), one of the fastest growing entertainment agencies in Inread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce read more
MUMBAI: National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP had recently announced his highly anticipated India Tour, sharing glimpses...read more
MUMBAI: Bihari Gypsy Soul (Rohiteshwar Sahay), the famed Bhojpuri rapper whose songs "Manike Mane Hitte Bhojpuri" and "UPSE wala pyaar" have...read more
MUMBAI: Armenian breakout artist Rosa Linn – best known for her viral hit ‘SNAP’ – is set to captivate audiences by releasing the Hindi rendition of...read more
MUMBAI: West African Afro-House innovator AMÉMÉ unleashes his highly anticipated 4-way collaboration "Richa" (ft. Tamir Regev) via Insomniac Records...read more
MUMBAI: The progressive thrash metal act from Montreal, Canada, World on Alert, is proud to announce the release of their highly anticipated self-...read more