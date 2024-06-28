Streaming now! Montreal's World on Alert want to set the World On Fire with debut S/T EP

MUMBAI: The progressive thrash metal act from Montreal, Canada, World on Alert, is proud to announce the release of their highly anticipated self-titled EP, which hits all platforms today. This project marks a bold exploration of diverse musical styles and deeply personal themes, showcasing the exceptional talent and creativity of Gino LaPosta and a stellar lineup of guest musicians. He comments on what’s in store:

“I am very excited about this release. This was a long time coming. And I am very lucky to be able to work with so many talented musicians. Musically, it is a very diverse record with many different styles from prog to thrash to pop rock. Lyrically, the theme seems to be about standing up for yourself and fighting for what’s right whether it is an illness or just internal demons.”

The EP was born out of the pandemic, during which live shows were on hold. Gino LaPosta took this opportunity to create music on his own, collaborating with friends and family. This collaborative spirit brought together talents such as Max Rex (CroMagnum), Justyn Vynn (Orchad), Costa Skoulikas (Mutank), Armen Apekian (Ashes of Eden), and John Vincelli (Void Within).

The EP cover, created by the multi-talented Max Rex who lends his vocals to the record, features a striking depiction of a world on fire, perfectly encapsulating the intense and passionate nature of the music within. This visual representation sets the tone for an offering that is as visually arresting as it is sonically diverse. It is recommended for fans of Tool, Fates Warning, and Metallica.

Listen to the self-titled EP via its full-stream premiere on MetalInsider HERE.

Due out on June 28, 2024, World on Alert's self-titled EP is available for pre-order at https://worldonalert.bandcamp.com.

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3V9Imvl

Music Video - “Insecurities”

Lyric Video - “Freedom in Disguise”

Track Listing:

1. Freedom In Disguise ft. Max Rex (CroMagnum), Nick Amalfi, Alex Walsh (6:10)

2. Insecurities ft. Justyn Vynn (Orchad), Alex Walsh (6:00)

3. They Came From the Pleiades ft. Costa Skoulikas (Mutank), Alex Walsh (8:34)

4. Alone With My Thoughts ft. Justyn Vynn (Orchad), Alex Walsh (4:32)

5. The War Inside ft. John Vincelli (Void Within), Costa Skoulikas (Mutank), Armen Apekian (Ashes Of Eden), Alex Walsh (5:38)

EP Length: 30:54