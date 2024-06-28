Streaming now! Montreal's World on Alert want to set the World On Fire with debut S/T EP

MUMBAI: The progressive thrash metal act from Montreal, Canada, World on Alert, is proud to announce the release of their highly anticipated self-titled EP, which hits all platforms today. This project marks a bold exploration of diverse musical styles and deeply personal themes, showcasing the exceptional talent and creativity of Gino LaPosta and a stellar lineup of guest musicians. He comments on what’s in store:
“I am very excited about this release. This was a long time coming. And I am very lucky to be able to work with so many talented musicians. Musically, it is a very diverse record with many different styles from prog to thrash to pop rock. Lyrically, the theme seems to be about standing up for yourself and fighting for what’s right whether it is an illness or just internal demons.”
The EP was born out of the pandemic, during which live shows were on hold. Gino LaPosta took this opportunity to create music on his own, collaborating with friends and family. This collaborative spirit brought together talents such as Max Rex (CroMagnum), Justyn Vynn (Orchad), Costa Skoulikas (Mutank), Armen Apekian (Ashes of Eden), and John Vincelli (Void Within).
The EP cover, created by the multi-talented Max Rex who lends his vocals to the record, features a striking depiction of a world on fire, perfectly encapsulating the intense and passionate nature of the music within. This visual representation sets the tone for an offering that is as visually arresting as it is sonically diverse. It is recommended for fans of Tool, Fates Warning, and Metallica.
Listen to the self-titled EP via its full-stream premiere on MetalInsider HERE.
Due out on June 28, 2024, World on Alert's self-titled EP is available for pre-order at https://worldonalert.bandcamp.com.
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3V9Imvl
Music Video - “Insecurities”
Lyric Video - “Freedom in Disguise”
Track Listing:
1. Freedom In Disguise ft. Max Rex (CroMagnum), Nick Amalfi, Alex Walsh (6:10)
2. Insecurities ft. Justyn Vynn (Orchad), Alex Walsh (6:00)
3. They Came From the Pleiades ft. Costa Skoulikas (Mutank), Alex Walsh (8:34)
4. Alone With My Thoughts ft. Justyn Vynn (Orchad), Alex Walsh (4:32)
5. The War Inside ft. John Vincelli (Void Within), Costa Skoulikas (Mutank), Armen Apekian (Ashes Of Eden), Alex Walsh (5:38)
EP Length: 30:54
MUMBAI: YouTube is in discussions with music record labels to license songs for training artificiread more
MUMBAI: Two AI startups, Suno and Udio, are facing lawsuits from some of the biggest names in thread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the highlread more
MUMBAI: Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), one of the fastest growing entertainment agencies in Inread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce read more
MUMBAI: A smorgasbord of sounds and styles from all over India and around the world, Dhruv Ghanekar’s upcoming album Voyage 2 stays true to its name...read more
MUMBAI: Bihari Gypsy Soul (Rohiteshwar Sahay), the famed Bhojpuri rapper whose songs "Manike Mane Hitte Bhojpuri" and "UPSE wala pyaar" have...read more
MUMBAI: It’s time for a new Laura Ferrari release! After her debut single ‘GO!’ and the follow up ‘Celebrate’, the Dutch DJ/producer is back with her...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has released his latest English track, 'I'm Someone New,' now available on all streaming platforms...read more
MUMBAI: Today Grammy nominated DJ, vocalist and songwriter Camden Cox has released her latest solo track, ‘Shivers’. The euphoric anthem showcases...read more