EDX keeps momentum High with Anamnesis on Sirup Records

MUMBAI: While his recent release Setema is still making waves across the scene, Italian-Swiss musical maestro EDX strikes again with another club heater, Anamnesis on Sirup Records.
Stream / Purchase: EDX – Anamnesis
Delving into a deep soundscape, EDX crafts a mysterious atmosphere with undulating pads and vast instrumentation, enhanced by alluring vocals. Introducing a striking synth line and driving bass, his latest record fuses melodic techno with progressive elements to achieve a truly magnetic atmosphere. Calling upon his decades of experience to deliver yet another enchanting addition to his back catalogue, this hybrid cut showcases a different side to his sound, while maintaining the indomitable EDX production quality.
One of the most dedicated, hard-working figures in the industry, Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and label head, EDX, has spent almost three decades at the forefront of electronic music. Founding the internationally renowned record company Sirup Music in 2002, his imprints have chartered hits by iconic acts including Avicii, Armin van Buuren, Steve Angello, Tiësto and more. His own vast catalogue of chart-topping original productions and remixes have amassed one billion streams on Spotify alone, and attracted an adoring international fan-base in the process.
Entering 2024 ready to showcase the magic he has been cooking up in the studio, EDX brought his first single of the year to light titled Vividra, followed by the club creation Setema. His impressive musical output keeps him at the helm of the scene, and is one of the most cherished acts in dance music; a position that he has held for almost three decades.
MUMBAI: YouTube is in discussions with music record labels to license songs for training artificiread more
MUMBAI: Two AI startups, Suno and Udio, are facing lawsuits from some of the biggest names in thread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the highlread more
MUMBAI: Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), one of the fastest growing entertainment agencies in Inread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce read more
MUMBAI: The progressive thrash metal act from Montreal, Canada, World on Alert, is proud to announce the release of their highly anticipated self-...read more
MUMBAI: Bihari Gypsy Soul (Rohiteshwar Sahay), the famed Bhojpuri rapper whose songs "Manike Mane Hitte Bhojpuri" and "UPSE wala pyaar" have...read more
MUMBAI: A smorgasbord of sounds and styles from all over India and around the world, Dhruv Ghanekar’s upcoming album Voyage 2 stays true to its name...read more
MUMBAI: It’s time for a new Laura Ferrari release! After her debut single ‘GO!’ and the follow up ‘Celebrate’, the Dutch DJ/producer is back with her...read more
MUMBAI: In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been making significant strides in various industries, and the world of music is no...read more