EDX keeps momentum High with Anamnesis on Sirup Records

MUMBAI: While his recent release Setema is still making waves across the scene, Italian-Swiss musical maestro EDX strikes again with another club heater, Anamnesis on Sirup Records.

Delving into a deep soundscape, EDX crafts a mysterious atmosphere with undulating pads and vast instrumentation, enhanced by alluring vocals. Introducing a striking synth line and driving bass, his latest record fuses melodic techno with progressive elements to achieve a truly magnetic atmosphere. Calling upon his decades of experience to deliver yet another enchanting addition to his back catalogue, this hybrid cut showcases a different side to his sound, while maintaining the indomitable EDX production quality.

One of the most dedicated, hard-working figures in the industry, Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and label head, EDX, has spent almost three decades at the forefront of electronic music. Founding the internationally renowned record company Sirup Music in 2002, his imprints have chartered hits by iconic acts including Avicii, Armin van Buuren, Steve Angello, Tiësto and more. His own vast catalogue of chart-topping original productions and remixes have amassed one billion streams on Spotify alone, and attracted an adoring international fan-base in the process.

Entering 2024 ready to showcase the magic he has been cooking up in the studio, EDX brought his first single of the year to light titled Vividra, followed by the club creation Setema. His impressive musical output keeps him at the helm of the scene, and is one of the most cherished acts in dance music; a position that he has held for almost three decades.