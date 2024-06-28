Bif Naked returns with 'Champion': her first studio album in 15 years

MUMBAI: “Sharing CHAMPION serves as a reminder that we can all emerge as champions and rise to our own personal greatness no matter our circumstances and overcome any obstacle, defying all odds. You are all Champions.
We have previously released three songs from this album (Jim, Broke into Your Car, and Rollerdome) and the album in its entirety is an incredibly special body of work for me." – Bif Naked
Tour Dates:
July 6, North York, ON, The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium
August 8, Calgary, AB, Dickens Pub
September 7, Rama, ON, Casino Rama
September 19, Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre
Mar 7, 2025, Mississauga, ON, Living Arts Centre Auditorium
BIF NAKED CHAMPION VIDEO LINKS
BIF NAKED BIF NAKED LIVE
BIF NAKED JIM
BIF NAKED I BROKE INTO YOUR CAR LAST NIGHT
BIF NAKED ROLLERDOME
CHAMPION TRACK LIST
01 JIM *
02 NEVER NO NEVER **
03 CHAMPION *
04 BROKE INTO YOUR CAR *
05 SWEETPEA *
06 ROLLERDOME *
07 SNOWBLINDED *
08 HEAVY ***
09 RAGING INSIDE **
10 STAY IN YOUR LANE *
11 CHAMPION (True Believers Remix) ****
12 CHAMPION (March of the Freakz Remix) ****
13 NEVER NO NEVER (Adam Percy Remix) ****
CHAMPION Ringmaster was Peter Karroll
CHAMPION was Executive Produced by Georgie Jett.
*. Doug Fury Inc
**. Dave Martone
*** Peter Karroll
**** Adam Percy
