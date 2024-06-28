RadioandMusic
News |  28 Jun 2024 11:51 |  By RnMTeam

Bif Naked returns with 'Champion': her first studio album in 15 years

MUMBAI: “Sharing CHAMPION serves as a reminder that we can all emerge as champions and rise to our own personal greatness no matter our circumstances and overcome any obstacle, defying all odds.  You are all Champions.

We have previously released three songs from this album (Jim, Broke into Your Car, and Rollerdome) and the album in its entirety is an incredibly special body of work for me." – Bif Naked

Tour Dates:  

July 6, North York, ON,  The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium

August 8, Calgary, AB, Dickens Pub

September 7, Rama, ON, Casino Rama

September 19, Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre

Mar 7, 2025, Mississauga, ON, Living Arts Centre Auditorium

BIF NAKED CHAMPION VIDEO LINKS

BIF NAKED               BIF NAKED LIVE

BIF NAKED              JIM

BIF NAKED              I BROKE INTO YOUR CAR LAST NIGHT

BIF NAKED              ROLLERDOME

CHAMPION TRACK LIST

01 JIM *

02 NEVER NO NEVER **

03 CHAMPION *

04 BROKE INTO YOUR CAR *

05 SWEETPEA *

06 ROLLERDOME *

07 SNOWBLINDED *

08 HEAVY ***

09 RAGING INSIDE **

10 STAY IN YOUR LANE *

11 CHAMPION (True Believers Remix) ****

12 CHAMPION (March of the Freakz Remix) ****

 13 NEVER NO NEVER (Adam Percy Remix) ****

CHAMPION Ringmaster was Peter Karroll

CHAMPION was Executive Produced by Georgie Jett.  

*.     Doug Fury Inc

**.   Dave Martone

***   Peter Karroll

**** Adam Percy

