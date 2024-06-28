RadioandMusic
News |  28 Jun 2024 18:30

AMÉMÉ unites four global talents on the transcendent "Richa" via Insomniac Records

MUMBAI: West African Afro-House innovator AMÉMÉ unleashes his highly anticipated 4-way collaboration "Richa" (ft. Tamir Regev) via Insomniac Records. Joining forces with LA-based Avi Snow, Kenyan native Idd Aziz, and New York music producer Tamir Regev, "Richa" harmoniously blends four distinct sonic signatures into a dynamic, global musical fingerprint.

Born in Benin, West Africa - Brooklyn-based AMÉMÉ amplifies his heritage through vibrant, eclectic experiences of African-informed electronic music enriched with flourishing percussion and contemporary melodies. Avi Snow's multi-instrumental expertise and ferocious studio prowess fuel a rich, multicultural catalog. Skilled percussionist and vocalist Idd Aziz's music fosters healing and self-connection, while Tamir Regev specializes in organic deep house grooves, synths and melodies.

This world-praising quartet fuses their strengths to raise the vibrations. Sung in Aziz's native Swahili, "Richa" features his distinctive, mantric vocals set against a grounding mélange of life-filled percussion, soothing guitar strums, poignant pads, and sublime woodwind accents. Transcending the sum of its parts, "Richa" is a masterpiece capable of reaching deep into mind, body and soul.

The release follows recent successes like AMÉMÉ’s two-tracker Atalakou / Torero via Chris Lake's Black Book Recordings, "NEVER" on Gorgon City's REALM Records, the "Wild Animal" cut on Defected's recently-minted One People imprint, and his Latin fusion heater "Ando High" with Tom & Collins, also on Insomniac Records.

AMÉMÉ's signature One Tribe event series continues touching down globally, relaunching at fabric London, taking a quarterly Amsterdam residency at Shelter, and hitting Ibiza and Egypt's Cubix. One Tribe’s resurgence comes alongside a packed summer of AMÉMÉ festival appearances like Awakenings, Tomorrowland Belgium, Sonus, and Audio Obscura, plus an enduring Ibiza presence at Lee Burridge's All Day I Dream, Jamie Jones' Paradise, Bedouin's Saga, Rumours, and more.


Specializing in Afro-leaning electronic music, AMÉMÉ’s DJ sets are eclectic, diverse and pay musical tribute to his West African heritage. In the studio he is equally dynamic and adept, seeing releases via his One Tribe label finding their way to Black Coffee. He’s seen his music signed to top labels including Armada, Crosstown Rebels, Cercle and Abracadabra. He has delivered his unique brand of “AMÉMÉ House” to every corner of the world, taking the stage at marquee festivals such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, CRSSD, Awakenings, Lightning In A Bottle, Electric Forest, all of the iconic clubs in Ibiza, and more in every major city. AMÉMÉ will be hosting his own percussion-fueled rituals on dance floors across the world for many years to come, uniting the global community and reminding us that we are all One Tribe.

Chris Lake AMÉMÉ Black Coffee
